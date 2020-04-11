Darkish Phoenix’s Sophie Turner Would like To Return In The MCU

X-Males: Darkish Phoenix star Sophie Turner expressed her desire in returning to the part of Jean Grey for the MCU.

With the release of 20th Century Studios’ Dark Phoenix, the X-Males movie collection that introduced back in 2000 properly arrived to an end now that Disney has obtained the business. When Marvel Studios is envisioned to reboot the X-Gentlemen franchise after it incorporates the mutants into the MCU, some lovers are wanting to know if the enterprise could possibly carry back again certain actors these kinds of as Sophie Turner in its place.

All through an interview with Selection, Sophie Turner was questioned if she could see herself returning to the X-Males franchise. While the Dim Phoenix star stated that she does not know what Disney has prepared for the MCU’s upcoming, she would “kill” to go again to the job of Jean Gray:

“I do not even know what the offer is, whether or not Disney needs to continue on on the ‘X-Men’ journey [or not]. I necessarily mean, I would often be down to go back again to that character and that solid and that encounter.We experienced just the most effective time on all those films. I would kill to go again.”

