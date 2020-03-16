Darkness Into Light 2020 postponed thanks to Covid-19

Pieta Home is suspending this May’s Darkness Into Light-weight because of to Covid-19.

Over 250,000 people had been predicted to get component in the once-a-year event which raises dollars to assistance fund no cost counselling for individuals partaking in self damage or who have suicidal views.

Main government of Pieta House Elaine Austin says the want for general public help for Pieta is greater than at any time, specifically now when so numerous men and women are sensation stressed and nervous during this time of disaster.

She has appealed for donations so that this essential company can retain likely.

“We’ve taken the choice to postpone the yearly May well Darkness Into Mild wander until finally the autumn of this yr,” claimed Ms Austin.

“Our determination does leave us with a sizeable funding hole.

“Past year, it brought in over €5m and served us fund our providers so it truly is seriously critical that individuals arrive out and they aid us.

“We will have a Darkness Into Light-weight this calendar year, we will wander from the darkness into mild in the autumn.”

Ms Austin mentioned that the Pieta helpline is averging all-around 50 connect with for every working day but they expect this variety to raise.

“We know that is almost certainly heading to increase considerably. We have had a great deal of feed-back in the previous range of days about the high degrees of panic.

“It is really so crucial that if someone is experience anxious, they can discuss to an individual.”

Pieta can be arrived at on 1800 247 247 or you can textual content Support to 51444.

Any individual wishing to donate can do so at pieta.ie