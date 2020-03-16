Darkness Into Light 2020 postponed thanks to Covid-19

Pieta Home is suspending this May’s Darkness Into Light-weight because of to Covid-19.
Over 250,000 people had been predicted to get component in the once-a-year event which raises dollars to assistance fund no cost counselling for individuals partaking in self damage or who have suicidal views.
Main government of Pieta House Elaine Austin says the want for general public help for Pieta is greater than at any time, specifically now when so numerous men and women are sensation stressed and nervous during this time of disaster.
She has appealed for donations so that this essential company can retain likely.
“We’ve taken the choice to postpone the yearly May well Darkness Into Mild wander until finally the autumn of this yr,” claimed Ms Austin.
“Our determination does leave us with a sizeable funding hole.
“Past year, it brought in over €5m and served us fund our providers so it truly is seriously critical that individuals arrive out and they aid us.
“We will have a Darkness Into Light-weight this calendar year, we will wander from the darkness into mild in the autumn.”
Ms Austin mentioned that the Pieta helpline is averging all-around 50 connect with for every working day but they expect this variety to raise.
“We know that is almost certainly heading to increase considerably. We have had a great deal of feed-back in the previous range of days about the high degrees of panic.
“It is really so crucial that if someone is experience anxious, they can discuss to an individual.”
Pieta can be arrived at on 1800 247 247 or you can textual content Support to 51444.
Any individual wishing to donate can do so at pieta.ie
- Handy info
- The HSE have created an details pack on how to protect oneself and many others from coronavirus. Examine it right here
- Everyone with signs or symptoms of coronavirus who has been in shut speak to with a confirmed case in the final 14 times must isolate on their own from other people today – this suggests heading into a distinctive, nicely-ventilated room by itself, with a cellular phone phone their GP, or unexpected emergency department
- GPs Out of Hrs companies are not in a place to get tests for individuals with normal cold and flu-like signs. HSELive is an details line and equally not in a posture to purchase screening for members of the community. The general public is questioned to reserve 112/999 for professional medical emergencies at all times.
- On your own has launched a nationwide assistance line and further supports for more mature men and women who have concerns or are dealing with problems relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The help line will be open seven days a 7 days, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024