“Darling, can I advise you something?” The HR Ministry’s tweet on labor complaint is encountering giggles and scales in Malaysia

The remark on the ministry’s official Twitter account was said to be an answer to an employee’s question about how to file a work complaint against an employer. – Reuters picture

KUALA LUMPUR, January 19 – The Ministry of Human Resources tried to use the trendy meme “Can I advise you?” Drawing attention to social media has made some Twitter users laugh, but also others who found the tweet unprofessional.

The remark on the ministry’s official Twitter account was said to be an answer to an employee’s question about how to file a work complaint against an employer.

In its tweet, the Ministry of Personnel advised the employee concerned to submit a report to the Ministry of Labor.

“Darling, can I advise you something? Please go to the next @JabatanKerja to log the (sic-) report and bring evidence, right? Don’t worry, everything will be kept confidential and we will do our best to help you. ‘

Darling, can I advise you something?

Please go to the next @JabatanKerja to log the report and bring evidence. Don’t worry, everything will be kept confidential and we will do our best to help you. https://t.co/FWgGwjM1qO

– Kem. Sumber Manusia (@myksm) January 18, 2020

Based on the tweet from the ministry that attached a post on January 17, a Twitter user named Mau Curhat complained about his employer because he had expanded his area of ​​work beyond that of a sales assistant to general work and had ordered overtime in the latter Minute without adequate compensation. Despite initial promises, the complainant appeared to have been denied a raise. The last straw seems to be the employer who forbids the employee to resign until a replacement is found.

In the anonymous complaint shared on a Twitter account for confessions at work, the person also asked if a lawyer had to file a work complaint and asked for advice on what to do next.

The Ministry of Human Resources tweet has since been retweeted 1,500 times and liked 1,400 times.

The reactions of other Twitter users to the ministry’s statement were mixed.

Some Twitter users have called on the ministry for unprofessional behavior.

“As the official government representative, please keep the jokes away. You can call it relax type, just kidding. I call it PROFESSIONAL. Suka sgt diketawakan org, ambik lah ”, a user of the nickname The.Researcher. @ The13Researcher wrote.

Another Twitter user, @snapznap, shared the same opinion, saying that the ministry should “be apolitical and focus on Rakyat’s wellbeing.”

Other Twitter users informed the ministry that it was part of the government and not the “opposition” or a “fast food joint”, while one of the Twitter users said that this was a situation where humor was misused becomes.

A Twitter user named snowmom using Handle @ zam165 asked if this was an official tweet and found that such a tweet from the Ministry’s Twitter account administrator was inappropriate because an official was not biased could.

“Ini official tweet ke? Siapa admin ni. Sangat tak sesuai cara awak tweet sbg penjawat awam. Penjawat awam tidak boleh bias kepada mana2 pihak atau situasi,” wrote the Twitter user.

Others, meanwhile, pointed out the mistake the Ministry had made by using the noun “advice” in its tweet instead of the verb “advice”. The administrator of the Twitter account replied that it accepted this and thanked those who pointed it out.

However, a Twitter user named Zac Ali Jalil, who used the handle @fadh_locafreak, defended the ministry’s approach when he asked the Malaysians to calm down.

“Guys, chill la. Ni twitter droppings. Also Kat Kaunter’s pun, Lagi Best Ada Kemesraan. Tak la tegang sangat sampai rasa tak selesa …, macam time abam kastam check bagasi atau pegawai cop paspot imigresen tu. 😌. ‘

(Translation: “Guys, chill la. This is Twitter. It is also best to be friendly at the counters. Not so tense until it feels uncomfortable … like when the customs officer checked the luggage or stamped the passport. “)

Some other Twitter users responded by raising current work concerns and asking for advice, e.g. B. Employers who imposed a vacation obligation on employees, or when employees were asked to do work that was not related to the company, or if an employee could be traced despite the confidential report due to the terms of employment in which the complainant was the only employee is.

The Malaysian Post is trying to ask Minister of Personnel M. Kulasegaran for an opinion.

The criticism of the Human Resources Ministry’s tweet could be traced back to the origin of the phrase “May I advise you?”, Which was first highlighted and attributed to Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, in a purported report Conversation recording 2016 released earlier this month by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission and linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

The phrase has become a meme and has become a trend topic on Twitter for a while.

It was quickly adopted by social media users, and even by Najib himself, with the phrase that was sometimes used even against politicians from the ruling Pakistani Harapan coalition.

Those who have adopted the phrase for their marketing and advertising efforts on social media include Nandos, Gong Cha and Lazada, while the Department of Health’s Twitter account tweeted January 9 against smokers who were before their spouse and theirs Smoking children was an early fan.

Woman: “Can I advise you something?” If you want to smoke, do it somewhere else, not in front of me and our baby. I have it?

Husband: Mmm .. Okay darling! # Retweet # sihatmilikku # salingmenjaga # walkthetalk # speakout pic.twitter.com/FYQMpt8tBg

– KKM Portal MyHealth (@MyHEALTHKKM) January 9, 2020

,