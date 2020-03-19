Darren Bent says Movie star Mastermind was ‘the worst moment of my life’ soon after he scored just 3 details on hit quiz present

There has long been a stereotype that footballers are not the sharpest instruments in the lose.

The lights are on but nobody’s household. A number of sandwiches limited of a picnic. Dumber than a bag of hammers.

Ok, that can seem to be a very little bit severe. After all, Juan Mata has accomplished two degrees through his time at Manchester United.

But then Darren Bent arrived alongside to demonstrate the theory absolutely, 100 per cent, correct (sorry, Darren) on nationwide television!

It turns out Darren Bent has not got substantially typical know-how (err, sorry Darren!)

If you were being channel browsing on Saturday night, which was likely with no soccer on Television set, you might have noticed the former England striker sitting down in the Mastermind chair – like a rabbit in headlights.

He’d expended months studying his expert topic – James Bond – to get a sum overall of A single problem ideal.

And Bent has advised talkSPORT it was the worst second of his daily life!

“My spouse and children ended up viewing it on Saturday and I realized how poor it was,” he explained on the Sports activities Breakfast.

“What tends to make it even worse is even by 6-12 months-old boy stated to me: ‘Oh Daddy, what took place?’

“As a footballer you get anxious before game titles, when you consider a penalty in front of countless numbers of persons, when you be part of a new club, but when you’re sitting down in that chair opposite John Humphrys, it’s pitch black in there and all you can see is him, his eyes looking at you and he’s asking you concerns and you just go blank.”

Bent, who counts Aston Villa, Charlton, Ipswich, Sunderland and Tottenham among his former clubs, extra: “Honestly? It was possibly the worst experience of my life!

“I’d expended weeks and months looking into James Bond, but I had no strategy about the questions he was inquiring me. I just went blank. I was panicking!”

To be honest to him, what were being all those questions about? Ridiculously tough!

All this week Max Rushden has been using the mick out of Bent’s meagre rating, inquiring his co-hosts the exact established of standard expertise thoughts and complicated them to conquer this tally of…wait for it… TWO.

Each one particular has scored greater. Very well, it is not tough is it? (All over again, sorry Darren)

So with Benty in the studio on Wednesday early morning, talkSPORT gave him a likelihood of redemption.

Probably we should not have bothered…

Darren Bent tries to redeem himself immediately after scoring just Three on Celeb Mastermind