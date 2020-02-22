[dashcam-captures-florida-murder]

(WBBH/NBC Information) A driver’s dashboard digicam footage is staying credited with supporting Florida investigators discover and capture two suspects in a murder carried out on a fast paced street in wide daylight.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Workplace announced the arrest of Ricky Ruiz and Victor Colon Jr. in a push meeting Thursday, significantly less than 24 hours afer deputies responded to a taking pictures Wednesday in Lehigh Acres Wednesday the place a person was located in a automobile with a lethal gunshot wound to the head.

With the help of witness statements and the dashcam footage, detectives discovered the two suspects in the shooting.

In the online video, Ruiz can be witnessed operating into targeted traffic, firing his gun, and then returning to a ready Honda Civic.

Both equally Ruiz and Colon Jr. are convicted felons and have been arrested extra than 30 instances put together.

