[dashcam-video-clip-demonstrates-polk-deputy’s-dui-arrest-on-i-four]

SEFFNER, Fla. (WFLA) – A Polk County K-9 deputy explained to a state trooper he understood the regulation and was not driving right before he was arrested for DUI, sprint digital camera movie of his arrest acquired by 8 On Your Side demonstrates.

“I was not running a car or truck. You didn’t pull me above. I know the law. I’m a deputy with the Polk County Sheriff’s Business office,” Seth Morozowski reported during field sobriety testing. “I was not even in the entrance seat of the motor vehicle when you confirmed up. I was in the back again seat.”

Less than Florida legislation, defendants do not have to be driving to be arrested for driving less than the influence. Prosecutors must prove they were “in genuine actual physical control of the car.”

“You have to be in [the vehicle.] Next, you have to have the capacity of running the car or truck, not currently being in procedure of it,” explained legal professional Rusty Franklin, with The Franklin Law Organization.

Franklin is not included with Morozowski’s case but reviewed it.

“Most of the time the genuine actual physical manage situations that I see that are heading to be prosecuted and prosecuted aggressively is when the person is in the driver’s seat of the car,” mentioned Franklin. “In this occasion, there ended up allegedly two individuals in the vehicle, in the automobile, both equally of them were in the back again seat. So that is a exceptional concern in this case.”

At close to two: 30 Saturday early morning, a Florida Freeway Patrol officer approached Morozowski’s pickup truck that was stopped on the facet of I-four in Seffner.

Morozowski was in the again of the truck with a female, who also functions at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

“I’m a deputy,” Morozowski tells the officer as he walks out. “We went to Tampa and experienced some beverages.”

Morozowski has served with the sheriff’s office environment for nine years and 2 months, in accordance to a spokesperson.

Morozowski explained to the officer the keys have been in the ignition of the truck.

He was taken into custody just after some attempts at industry sobriety screening at a nearby weigh station.

“You’re a deputy. You should really know much better,” the officer said to Morozowski.

“But I’m not intoxicated,” replied Morozowski.

On the experience to jail, Morozowski explained to the officer how a great deal he experienced to drink.

“I feel I had two Jameson meal plans and I had a beer in about two hours,” he reported.

At the jail, Morozowski’s blood alcoholic beverages information amount was .212 and .209, in accordance to his arrest report.

In accordance to the arrest report, the woman passenger told officers Morozowski drove the pair from Tampa, the place they the two experienced been ingesting.

“The defendant knowledgeable several temper swings when awaiting the scheduling course of action to include things like blaming me for his impairment and prospective loss of his occupation, to acknowledging that I was performing my position, to advising I must not do the job in Polk County simply because he would assure no deputy would back again me up if I essential aid, and extra,” wrote the FHP officer in the arrest report.

News Channel 8’s Staci DaSilva contacted Morozowski by phone.

He declined to remark, directed DaSilva to his legal professional and hung up. He did not offer a title or mobile phone quantity for his lawyer.

Morozowski is on compensated suspension pending termination proceedings, the sheriff’s office stated.

