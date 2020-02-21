[dashing-leads,-fairy-tale-storylines,-and-passionate-chemistry:-what-to-view-just-after-“crash-landing-on-you”]

We commenced the new calendar year fired up that fifty percent the series of “Crash Landing on You” even now remained. But now that the drama is more than, the weekends come to feel vacant and forlorn. What are we to do without having Ri Jung Hyuk (Hyun Bin) and his Yoon Se Ri (Son Ye Jin)? Not to mention the hilarious and enjoyment-crammed sidekicks.

If you’re like me and are seeking for some other K-dramas to watch that will help relieve the discomfort of there remaining no more “Crash Landing on You,” here’s a search at some other dramas and movies to test out.

The dashing lead Hyun Bin

How will we at any time shift on from Hyun Bin’s job as Ri Jung Hyuk? He was quite fantastic in terms of male guide skills and it’ll be really hard to shift on from him. With that explained, we’re lucky that he has a major repertoire of videos and K-dramas for the reason that it’ll aid with the coping method. Right here are a few that occur strongly encouraged!

(Really guaranteed this GIF was in every single element I wrote about “Crash Landing on You,” but it’s a GIF that demands to be observed above and above once more).

“A Millionaire’s To start with Love”

Everyone’s 1st experience with Hyun Bin must be with his character Kang Jae Kyung in “A Millionaire’s 1st Appreciate.”

The strike movie tells the tale of a significant school millionaire by the name of Jae Kyung (Hyun Bin), who is about to inherit his grandfather’s fortune but ought to graduate from a school that is situated in the countryside. As if this is not difficult ample, he must also endure with out a credit score card or a car. His daily life normally takes a huge switch when he satisfies the harmless and lovely Choi Eun Hwan (Lee Yeon Hee). He not only learns about the price of everyday living aside from wealth but also learns to love in the course of action.

If you experienced a gentle place for Hyun Bin as Ri Jung Hyuk, you will enjoy him as the millionaire-turned-softie in “A Millionaire’s 1st Really like.” Jae Kyung is a character that could be anyone’s initially really like. It’ll be difficult to get around all of the feelings that his character goes by in the motion picture. You’ll also enjoy observing a really youthful Hyun Bin offering it his all in a starring purpose. The feelings!

“Worlds Within”

Hyun Bin has starred in some nuts prosperous K-dramas, but one that tends to be neglected is “Worlds In just.” The sequence stars Hyun Bin as Jung Ji Oh, a producer who aids make K-dramas for a residing. He has an on-and-off relationship with Joo Joon Younger, performed by Music Hye Kyo.

The drama focuses a large amount on the rocky connection in between Joon Youthful and Ji Oh. What can make it so intriguing is their sensible portrayal of a relationship. There are misunderstandings, fights, jealousy, and heartbreak, which are all components that make a good K-drama as well! You will have the pleasure of not only observing the powerful chemistry amongst Song Hye Kyo and Hyun Bin, but you are going to also get to see Hyun Bin’s chiseled jawline for a entire 16 episodes. Profitable!

Capture the to start with episode of “Worlds Within”:

Other recommendations: “Secret Garden” and “My Wonderful Sam Soon“

The magnificent and talented Son Ye Jin

Son Ye Jin was such a all-natural in playing Yoon Se Ri. What produced this drama so a lot a lot more fulfilling to observe was the actuality that she was plausible as a character and that her acting was so easy! Son Ye Jin has been all around in the marketplace for really some time now and if you have not noticed her in many movies or dramas right before, here are a few that should really be on your check out checklist.

“Personal Taste”

A person of the very best features of Son Ye Jin is that she’s so adaptable as an actress. She’s been incredible as a melo-actress and is also really the entertainer when it will come to comedic roles, so her portrayal as Park Gae In in the rom-com “Personal Taste” is well worth the mention. Son Ye Jin also tends to select films more often than K-dramas, so whenever she stars in 1, you know it will be excellent!

In “Personal Flavor,” Son Ye Jin performs a furnishings designer who is extra on the clumsy facet but has a excellent coronary heart. She finishes up living with Jeon Jin Ho (Lee Min Ho), who is an architect and also a person Gae In in the beginning thinks is gay. The two have a enjoy/dislike partnership that develops more into appreciate. You are going to totally appreciate observing Son Ye Jin in a comedic role while also seeing her chemistry with her co-star Lee Min Ho. They’re as well sweet!

Capture the initially episode of “Personal Taste”:

“The Classic”

It is challenging to point out Son Ye Jin without mentioning her role as Ji Hye and Joo Hee in “The Classic.” The film follows the love tale of the two the mom, Joo Hee, and the daughter, Ji Hye. The primary concentrate of the story is on the mother and her really like tale with Jun Ho (Cho Seung Woo) when she was in large university. She was organized to marry Jun Ho’s very best close friend Tae Soo (Lee Ki Woo), but Tae Soo finds out that the two are in appreciate and he tries his ideal to established them up.

The film has so several twists and turns that it’s bound to put you on a rollercoaster of thoughts. There is so considerably heartbreak associated with the like tale that it will make it unachievable to forget about this film. Both equally Ji Hye and Joo Hee are characters you will right away tumble in enjoy with and Son Ye Jin does these types of an outstanding work enjoying them. Even though they are very similar, they are also very distinctive and which is just a testament to the performing techniques of Son Ye Jin.

“A Instant to Remember”

Another unforgettable film that undoubtedly has to be outlined is “A Instant to Don’t forget.” Son Ye Jin stars as Su Jin, who ends up in an intensive and critical relationship with Cheol Su, played by Jung Woo Sung. The two have an adventurous and romantic romance which final results in them having married. In spite of their delighted relationship, Su Jin learns that she has an disease that will take a look at their appreciate and romance.

If you are a lover of Son Ye Jin, this movie is a will have to-observe. You can not assistance but come to feel for her character and the journey that she goes by way of will have you so invested. It is a single of her most unforgettable roles and the motion picture is sure to have you in a puddle of tears by the conclude of it.

Dramas that feature North Korea

“The King two Hearts”

There genuinely aren’t that a lot of K-dramas out there involving really like tales with individuals from North Korea, but a single that surely arrives to brain is “The King 2 Hearts.” Starring Lee Seung Gi as Prince Jae Ha and Ha Ji Won as a North Korean specific forces agent by the identify of Kim Hold Ah, the drama tells the tale of how the two locate on their own slipping in appreciate with every single other.

It is an unconventional tale and performs like a genuine fairy tale. The drama’s received fantastic things of suspense, action, and of training course, a romance that will have you absolutely invested in Hold Ah and Jae Ha’s relationship. If you have not now watched this one, you are going to absolutely enjoy it!

Catch the very first episode of “The King 2 Hearts”:

The all-star author Park Ji Eun

Park Ji Eun has been in the sector extended enough to have received a very esteemed popularity. She’s the mastermind who wrote the global strike collection “My Like From the Star” and has considering the fact that ongoing her streak of mega-profitable scripts.

“The Legend of the Blue Sea”

Prior to “Crash Landing on You,” Park Ji Eun wrote the script for “The Legend of the Blue Sea” and if you have not watched it previously, you’re lacking out! “The Legend of the Blue Sea” stars Jun Ji Hyun and Lee Min Ho, two mega stars, so that’s ample of a rationale to tune in to this sequence.

The script is also certainly one of a kind. It includes a mermaid by the identify of Shim Cheong (Jun Ji Hyun), who gets a human and fulfills Heo Joon Jae (Lee Min Ho). The two have a particular romantic relationship that spans all the way back again in history, but in the modern day entire world, they close up forming an unlikely bond that turns into some solid thoughts.

If you are a supporter of Park Ji Eun’s writing and have taken a solid liking to her tale and design from “Crash Landing on You,” then this sequence is value the check out. It’s obtained all the classic elements of Park Ji Eun and she does not disappoint with this drama. Park Ji Eun provides a lot of background to the tale and characters. There’s also a great deal of layers and if you are into sageuks, this sequence has that element lined as well.

Get started observing “The Legend of the Blue Sea”:

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin collectively

Ahead of “Crash Landing on You” was in the operates, Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin experienced starred in a film jointly. Though the two were rarely ever “together” in the film, it’s the finest we can do to aid us get by big Son Ye Jin/Hyun Bin withdrawal.

“The Negotiation”

In “The Negotiation,” Son Ye Jin plays a negotiator named Ha Chae Yoon. Hyun Bin plays Min Tae Gu, a weapons smuggler who Chae Yoon need to negotiate with in purchase to launch hostages. She has 12 several hours to do so and her calm and neat demeanor is put to the examination.

And again, even though they aren’t on monitor together, it’s even now worthy of the check out observing these two actors do what they do ideal. And until eventually their subsequent look collectively, no matter if it be in a K-drama, motion picture, or in genuine existence (shipping and delivery), this will have to do!

Hey Soompiers, which of these K-dramas or movies is subsequent on your listing? Enable me know in the remarks below!

