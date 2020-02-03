Data dive: store closures, corona virus, Bitcoin

divide

There has been a lot to see in the world of payments and commerce over the past week, and red flags have been raised in physical retail, international trade, and cryptography.

Physical retail trips up until 2020

The year got off to a pretty difficult start for physical retail as the recent surge in store closings has continued and even increased. Among the retailers that close a large number of locations are Macy’s, JCPenney, Papyrus, Express, and Pier 1 Imports – overall, physical retailers have reported 1,218 store closings this year.

And of course the new year is only about a month old.

In comparison, 9,200 stores were closed in 2019, as brands such as Payless ShoeSource, Fred, Gymboree, Charlotte Russe, Family Dollar, Forever 21, Charming Charlie, Sears, Kmart, A.C. This is the fourth year in a row that retailers have closed 100 million square meters of space, which corresponds to approximately 562 Walmart supercenters.

“There will usually be more this year,” said Robin Trantham, consultant for the real estate data tracker CoStar. “We expect many companies – and many large companies – to announce closures.”

In fact, some experts are looking at the picture in 2020 to make it a little darker before it gets light. In the first days of 2020, pedestrian traffic decreased again, which corresponds to the trends of recent years. In the penultimate week of January, pedestrian traffic at US retailers decreased by 4.9 percent compared to the same period last year – and was already 1.4 percent below the value of the previous week.

Kimberly Greenberger, a research analyst at Morgan Stanley, said that the second half of 2020 should be particularly challenging given the upcoming elections – as the shift and change in national leadership tend to slow down business because consumers are a little scared.

The corona virus continues to curtail the Chinese economy

The emerging form of the coronavirus, which originates from the Chinese region of Wuhan, continues to spread and absorb deaths. Earlier this week, there were more than 17,000 diagnosed cases in China, and the disease is officially associated with more deaths than the SARS outbreak in the early 2000s.

The stock market has been sluggish and weak – and that is going to get worse – as the corona virus will bring a large part of the world’s second largest economy to a standstill in the foreseeable future.

So far the closings have been large. Shanghai Disney Resort has closed its doors and said the closure is “a response to preventing and fighting the outbreak of the disease.” The closure came after the unveiling of a series of events tailored to the Year of the Rat in China and undergoing a “festive revision”. to start the “Year of the Mouse”.

McDonald’s restaurants have closed in five Chinese cities and are introducing new health protocols.

“The safety of employees and customers is our top priority. We have taken extensive and careful measures that apply to all restaurant and office employees,” said a McDonald’s spokesman.

Starbucks has also closed over 2,000 locations in China. In his earnings announcement last week, Apple CEO Tim Cook noted that the company had mitigation plans for the company’s facilities in Wuhan. However, the fate of the entire quarter is difficult to predict at this time due to the uncertainty in the Wuhan region.

Despite the slowdown in economic activity, Chinese officials had hoped that people would spend most of the time, especially during the New Year, which is generally a major trading event. Given the health risks, the Chinese government is advising residents to stay at home to stop the virus from spreading.

Bitcoin and the cybercrime boom

The price of Bitcoin may have dropped and trading activity may have declined somewhat over the past year, but Crypto will always be the king among at least one demographic group.

Unfortunately, the group seems to be criminals.

Last week’s reports said bitcoin-backed crime was at an all-time high last year. Dark Web drug sales rose 60 percent from January to March 2019 to $ 601 million, according to Chainalysis, a blockchain analytics agency and government advisor. Criminal activity accounted for $ 3.5 billion in 2019, stealing millions from victims, more than three times as much as in 2018.

Bitcoin has also been instrumental in the growth of ransomware cyberattacks.

Overall, 1 percent of Bitcoin transactions are crime-related, doubling the rate over the previous year. It also seems that criminal activity is immune to price fluctuations – regardless of what Bitcoin is traded for, it is useful for criminals who want to carry out ransomware attacks, launder funds, or evade taxes.

Calvin Shivers, deputy director of the FBI’s Criminal Police, said criminal behavior on the dark Internet is “pervasive,” but more resources are being used to solve the problem.

The problem is that the topic seems to be moving in one place or in a market. Although the authorities recently hit two of the largest online crime markets, new exchanges are quickly taking their place.

What have we learned this week? Beware of the unknown and the unpredictable – be it a health event or a sign that it is time to change your mind if you want to do a physical business.

Until next week.

