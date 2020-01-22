Data is said to play a key role in the Dutch central bank’s supervisory strategy

The Dutch central bank announced on Wednesday that it should adopt a more data-driven approach and focus on the use of digital technologies, with a focus on data quality, management and use.

“Digitization and new technologies such as artificial intelligence are leading to the development of new products and services,” said the bank’s statement.

“Both new and established organizations need to prepare to respond appropriately to a rapidly evolving digital world.” Financial institutions should give top priority to the security, governance and quality of data.

Bank director Frank Elderson told NOS that banks will increasingly try to use customer information to make money, which is why data monitoring needs to be stepped up.

“Banks have a sense of urgency. You have to think about how you make money and digitization offers prospects, ”he said.

ING announced last year that it would offer customers services based on their payment patterns, but withdrew this plan after major protests. At the same time, technology companies like Apple and Google are trying to gain a foothold in the payment market, which has an impact on banks’ earnings.

The central bank’s regulatory outlook for 2020 also emphasizes that fighting financial and economic crime continues to play a key role. “Integrity is a vital prerequisite for trust in the financial sector and society’s eyes are focused on our efforts to combat money laundering,” said the bank.

“This year we will start overseeing crypto institutions under the Money Laundering Directive.”

