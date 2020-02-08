Date and UK time as seen with Kid Glahad and Dave Allen in action and undercarded

Kell Brook returns to the ring this weekend and continues to strive to become two-time world champion.

Special K’s career was of great importance in 2017 when he suffered two losses against superstars Gennady Golovkin and Errol Spence Jr.

Now the former IBF welterweight world champion wants to work his way back to the top of the sport after his vacation in 2019.

Matchroom Boxing

Kell Brook returns to the ring this weekend when he takes on Mark DeLuca

Brook defeated Michael Zerafa and Sergey Rabchenko in 2018 to recover from his heavy defeats and raise his professional record to 38 and 2.

Now he’s going to make his long awaited comeback by grappling with American Mark DeLuca in his hometown of Sheffield.

“The Bazooka” DeLuca, 31, has had 24 wins and one defeat in his last fight and defeated Brandon Brewer.

Kid Glahad and Dave Allen will also be in action on a boxing night.

Brook vs DeLuca: date and time

The fight will take place on Saturday February 8th at the FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield.

Brooks’ last two fights, his victories against Zerafa and Rabchenko, took place on the 13,600 spectator site.

The ring walks are expected from 10 p.m. British time However, this depends on the results of the sub-map.

Kell Brook names Amir Khan as a dream fight for 2020, insists that he can still do welterweight

Brook vs. DeLuca: TV channel and livestream

The fight will be shown at the Sky Sports Main Event with coverage from 8 p.m. From 7 p.m. it will also be in the Sky Sports Arena.

Sky Sports customers can stream this fight live via the app on their computers, tablets and mobile devices.

Alternatively, you can purchase a Sky Sports Day Pass for £ 9.99 on NowTV.

The sub-map will also be shown on the Sky Sports Facebook page at 6 p.m.

Matchroom Boxing

Kell Brooks will face Mark DeLuca this weekend

Brook vs DeLuca: Undercard

Kell Brook vs Mark DeLuca – Super Welterweight Competition

Kid Glahad vs Claudio Marrero – IBF featherweight title eliminator

Terri Harper vs Eva Wahlstrom – WBC & IBO World Female Super Featherweight Title

Anthony Tomlinson vs Stewart Burt – Welterweight Competition

Dave Allen vs Dorian Darch – Heavyweight Competition

Martin J Ward vs. Jesus Amparan – Super featherweight competition

John Docherty vs Pablo Mendoza – Super Middleweight Competition

Donte Dixon vs Eduardo Valverde – Super featherweight competition

Callum Beardow vs Pawel Martyniuk – Light Heavyweight Competition

Brook vs DeLuca: the latest betting odds

Kell Brook 1/20

Mark DeLuca 9/1

Draw 25/1

Matchroom Boxing

Mark DeLuca faces Kell Brook in Sheffield

Brook vs DeLuca: what was said?

Kell Brook: “I feel great, I’m ready to fight. It’s good to prepare for a fight again. I’m fighting back in Sheffield, we know what we get from the fans – incredible support. It’s always great Atmosphere in the arena.

“DeLuca is in front of me, an ex-marine, a very fit fighter, very strong, he’ll come over here like it’s his world championship fight.

“The fans will be really spoiled and I can’t wait to give them this treat.” I can’t wait to perform and get the crowd over and moving on.

He added: “At the beginning of last year it was frustrating because I was trying to start the fight against Terence Crawford.

“I tried to do a few fights, but they never happened. 2019 was frustrating at first, but then I just enjoyed my time with my little girls, I traveled a bit, but then I got a bit bored and I thought boxing was where I belong.

“I have to give the fans more of myself. I am not finished yet and I want to give everything I have.

“I want everyone who wears a belt to become world champion twice this year. That is my goal. “