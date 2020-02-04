Dates: 99.9 million people watched the Super Bowl on Sunday

February 4 (UPI) – Nearly 100 million people watched the Kansas City Chiefs make a comeback in the fourth quarter to beat the San Fransisco 49ers at Sunday’s Super Bowl preliminary data.

The Nielsen-based company announced in a press release on Monday that the Super Bowl LIV on FOX, based on preliminary results, attracted an average television audience of 99.9 million viewers – a no brainer among the 98.5 million viewers who watched last year The New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in the Super Bowl with the lowest score ever.

However, the increase in viewership ends a four-year decline that began in 2015 and saw 114.4 million viewers watch the Super Bowl XLIX when the patriots defeated the Seattle Seahawks 28-24.

According to the data, 69 percent of U.S. households with televisions had the choice of the Super Bowl, the company said.

In terms of social media, people made 43.9 million online interactions about the game, not just making it the “most social TV show” of Sunday on the most social TV show of the year, Nielsen said.

While the game attracted a lot of attention online, it was the halftime show that really bothered the public as most of the Twitter interactions during the game took place immediately after Jennifer Lopez and Shakira appeared on the platform.

Jeniffer Lopez also earned the game’s “top social talent account”, said Nielsen, generating 2.2 million engagements, inferior to the 514,000 engagements quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, who called “the most socially committed athlete account “was true.

The TV rating company also announced that the cost of a 30-second commercial on Sunday hit a record $ 5.399 billion, slightly more than $ 160,000 a half-minute airtime last year – both cast a huge shadow on the game the $ 37,500 that was requested at the first Super Bowl in 1967.