Daughter is spoiled in the house of ex

I am a single father with a 9 year old daughter who is with me half the time. Before the divorce, she was a sweet boy and a pleasure to chat with. But lately she has become a terror, causing tantrums when she doesn’t get what she wants – and I think it’s because her mother spoils her. How do I deal with her? And what can I say to her mother to stop this behavior?

As you know, divorce is difficult for all involved: you, your ex and your daughter. And of the many problems that a divorce causes, one of the most common children is spoiled by ‘the other’ parent. This is what to do:

When your daughter says something like, “But mommy let me do that!”, It is important to avoid criticizing your ex for your daughter. The best thing you can do right now is to remind her that mom sets the rules in mom’s house. In your house. End of the discussion.

Make time to talk to your ex about what’s going on. Ensure that the conversation itself remains as low and low as possible. Ask if your ex sees the same things in her house. If so, then you are immediately allies. If that is not the case, ask for her support to help your daughter understand the thing with different houses and rules.

The fact that your daughter says that her mother makes her get away with something or that she buys her cool stuff does not mean that this actually happens. Under normal circumstances, children are quite skilled at playing mom and dad apart. But children in divorced families are absolute masters. You should also keep in mind that although she is only 9 years old, your daughter is quickly swinging towards the teenage years and her playful behavior can be an example of upcoming attractions. It is also possible that your daughter is angry and tries to punish you for what she sees that you have ruined her life. Hey, nobody said this would be easy.

Regardless of whether your daughter is lying between her braces or telling the truth about what happens at Mama’s house, don’t give up. Instead of calming her with cash, gifts or expensive treats, you offer something much more valuable: time. Take her to the park, to a movie, to an arcade or to read bedtime stories to each other – things that really matter. At the end of the day, the parent who tries to buy the love of a child loses by spending money, while the one who spends quality time wins.