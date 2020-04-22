Daughter Joe Wicks Indie gives him an epic metamorphosis when they finish after physical education

To view this video, enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to the web

browser it

supports HTML5

video

Joe Wicks underwent a major metamorphosis when he allowed his daughter India on the face, armed with makeup of his wife Rosie.

And this is definitely a look.

The Body Coach star – who blesses us with our daily PE lessons during the blockade – shared a film about her one-year-old daughter as she prepared to desolate.

The 33-year-old, visiting Instagram after his last training session, told fans: “I just signed up for Indiana Harper Wicks.

“She’s got Rosie’s makeup and she’ll relax immediately, so wish me luck.”

Turning things over to WeanIn15’s Instagram account, he continued: Rosie said let’s make time today, let’s paint the face and paint.

Joe Wicks lets daughter India make up freely (photo: Instagram)

India experienced a whale during renovation (photo: Instagram)

“Rosie has her least favorite makeup, and India just draws on me.”

She apparently had the time of her life covering her dad’s face – and her own – with what looked like lipstick.

Joe looked at him with his new look, telling the giggling daughter: “What are you putting on me? What have you done?

“India, look what you did to me! What did you start “

To be honest, daddy two really suits the movement of the eyes and the double upper node.

Joe Wicks staggered to be honest … (Image: Instagram)

We are extremely interested in adding a floral tie to Joe (photo: Instagram)

The fitness expert’s clip appears after revealing that he has raised up to £ 91,000 on NHS thanks to his great training sessions.

Joe took up the challenge of keeping children and adults in the country in good shape during a coronavirus pandemic.

And thanks to extremely popular sessions, which gathered millions of views, he donated huge sums to those on the front line.

In a post made available on the gram he raised the inscription: “PE With Joe NHS fund: £ 91 256.38”.

More: Showbiz



During the upload, he explained: “It is a great pleasure to announce that as a global community training together with #pewithjoe we have collected an amazing amount of GBP 91 256.38 for the @nhscharitiestogether fund.

“It’s every penny accumulated so far from 20 trainings that we have done together. Thank you very much for your participation and help in collecting all this money for a reason that I think we can all be proud of.

“The great news is that we can increase this number every week by coming back and re-tuning. See you tomorrow at 9am?

“I love all NHS employees and we appreciate #PEWithJoe.”

We love to see it.

Do you have a story?

If you have a celebrity story, video or photo, please contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by sending us an email to celebtips@metro.co.uk by calling 020 3615 2145 or visiting our Submit Stuff page – I love to hear from you.

MORE: Dr. Hilary insists that wearing a mask should provide people but will not stop the coronavirus

MORE: Stranger Things “Maya Hawke admits she is” depressed and confused “that she is in isolation after the end of season 4