Daughter of drug kingpin El Chapo, Mexican cartels share coronavirus aid – more ways of life

The daughter of famed drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman and several Mexican cartels have been dispensing aid packages to help cash-strapped residents resolve the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video posted on Facebook, one can see Guzman’s daughter, Alejandrin, stuffing toilet paper and food into a cardboard box with small logos and a design image of his father, a former Sinaloa cartel boss who is now at maximum security in an American prison.

The oil, sugar, rice and other items in the boxes, which the video narrator calls “Chap’s Provisions,” were distributed in another Mexican city, Guadalajara, in the western state of Jalisco.

Alejandra’s brochure was linked to her company, which legally sells clothing and alcohol associated with her father’s figure under the “El Chapo 701” brand.

However, active members of the cartel also partnered with the public, and images and videos on social media depict gang members providing successors to locals.

Known for their brutality, including beheading and dissolving victims in sulfuric acid tubs, cartels also have a history of trying to win the hearts and minds of the poor communities in which they operate.

The Mexican economy is fueled by the outbreak of coronaviruses and many struggle to make ends meet as the country moves into its most brutal recession in living memory.

El Chapo 701 clothing brand employee, owned by Alejandrin Gisselle Guzman, daughter of convicted drug king Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, talks to an elderly woman after handing her a box of food, face masks and hand cleaners as part of campaigns to help the elderly with money back during the Coronavirus Outbreak (COVID-19), in Guadalajara, Mexico, April 16, 2020. Number 701 refers to the 2009 billionaire world rankings given by Forbes magazine to Mexican drug lord Joaquin. " El Chapo "Guzman.

A Reuters witness on Thursday visited an El Chapo 701 warehouse that was packed with boxes to be distributed around Guadalajara. Some workers wore protective masks in medical style with the image of El Chapo.

The brand “El Chapo 701” was named after the Forbes list in 2009, which ranked it among the 701 richest person in the world. Forbes then estimated his net worth at $ 1 billion.

“We work and contribute. It is a great pleasure to visit your homes and provide you with these Chapo brochures, “reads a post on Alejandrina’s Facebook page, wearing a black mask with Chap’s face and sharing packages.

El Chapo was extradited to the United States in 2017, and found guilty in a U.S. court last year on a series of drug trafficking charges.

“FROM YOUR FRIENDS”

Several Mexican cartels have distributed branded food boxes in recent days, often ensuring that their armed forces are photographed with aid recipients.

In one video shared on social media, dozens of people can be seen scrambling for packages hung by the new generation Jalisco Cartel (CJNG). The printed logo on the boxes reads: “From your friends, CJNG, COVID-19 contingency support”.

Hooded men in military fatigue can be seen throwing packets at crowds.

A pack of packages have also been distributed at the Gulf Cartel across the country in the eastern state of Tamaulipas, according to images on social media and the Mxpolitico website.

Reuters has failed to authenticate all videos, though analysts say they appear to be original.

The Gulf Cartel packages contained rice, beans, oil and canned food, and were adorned with the group’s name and message: “in support of Victoria City.”

The packages also mentioned “Señor 46, Vaquero,” an apparent reference to a local cartel boss.

Falko Ernst, an analyst at the International Crisis Group’s research center focused on conflict resolution, said cartel propaganda often aimed to divert attention from the devastation inflicted by their armed men.

“They are trying to use the perceived absence of the state for their own good and dig deeper into local communities,” Ernst said.

