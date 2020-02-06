Daughter of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi explains the heartbreak of Trump’s speech

SAN FRANCISCO – A defining moment during Tuesday evening’s state of the union address: President Trump apparently ignored the hand of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, outstretched for a handshake.

But the great speaker was Pelosi ripping through an impression of Trump’s speech behind him after his speech.

These moments have gone viral. But more than that, they underscore the longstanding and increasingly bitter political feud between the two party leaders.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is from San Francisco and her daughter Christine Pelosi, chair of the California Democratic Women’s Caucus, spoke today with Kristen Sze, presenter of ABC7.

She said that the President’s decision to tear up the President’s speech was completely unexpected and came after a series of events.

Apparently snubbed by the President when she reached out to shake hers before the speech and to have to go through what the Speaker called a series of untruths.

In fact, the President was quoted today saying that the President shredded the truth, so she shredded his speech. Christine Pelosi says it’s the move of an Italian grandmother.

The Speaker’s own mother once took away the plate of an unpleasant guest, then returned to the dinner table and continued as usual.

Christine Pelosi also rejects critics who say that the Madam President’s decision did not reflect the decision to take the highway and that she stood up to the President, as she has done on several occasions before.

As for the impeachment trial that ended with an acquittal today, amid increasing polls for Trump, Christine Pelosi says her mother would say it was worth it because the American people had a vision of the truth and the character of the president.

