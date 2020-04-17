Daughter’s psychological tribute to Hackney dad stabbed to death a person 12 months ago

The daughter of a Hackney person who was stabbed to loss of life one particular 12 months back has spoken of the heartbreak her dad’s dying has brought about.

Steven Brown was brutally attacked and knifed in Cowper Road, Stoke Newington on April 17, 2019.

The 47-calendar year-outdated was discovered collapsed in close by Matthias Street with a stab personal injury just right before 6pm and despite best endeavours from paramedics, was pronounced useless at the scene.

A post-mortem evaluation gave his induce of demise as a stab wound to the coronary heart and haemorrhage.

On the initial anniversary of Steven’s death, his 18-yr-old daughter, Shenell, has made an psychological attraction in the hope her dad’s killer will a single day be caught.

The teenager mentioned: “I really skip my dad. I nonetheless simply cannot think that he is long gone. Anyone out there is familiar with who did this to him.

“People today in the group discuss but they have to have to communicate to the law enforcement so that they can arrest those people accountable for killing my dad.

“I miss him so a great deal, it’s unfair that the persons who did this to him consider they have received away with it.”

Forensic officers and law enforcement at the scene in Stoke Newington immediately after Steven was stabbed to dying

(Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire)

The impartial charity Crimestoppers is supplying a £10,000 reward for details leading to the arrest and conviction of people liable for Steven’s murder.

Detective Main Inspector Paul Considine, who is primary the investigation, claimed: “Steven was attacked by a compact team of folks in Cowper Street through which he was stabbed. Bravely, Steven managed to choose himself up off the floor and stagger to Matthias Road in which he sooner or later succumbed to his injuries.

“I consider Steven may possibly have identified the perpetrators and the motive for the assault was about some dispute concerning them.

Steven was uncovered collapsed in Matthias Road

(Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire)

“The attack took position on a residential avenue in the early night, when many folks would still have been out and about. I am certain that there will be members of the neighborhood who know who is liable for this horrific act, that has left Steven’s household devastated. They can not get started to get better from the grieving method till they see justice served.

“My group have manufactured quite a few arrests in relation to this enquiry. Some of all those individuals pretty a lot stay beneath investigation but I require the public’s help.

“Possibly you know a thing and are worried about telling us what you know or you may well be another person that would not generally have interaction with police. I want you to know that any information and facts you have will be treated in the strictest assurance.

“Alternatively you can make use of nameless approaches like the impartial charity Crimestoppers – having said that you pick out to make make contact with with us, what issues most is that you notify us what you know.”

Detectives have arrested 13 persons as portion of the investigation into Steven’s murder. No a person has been billed.

Any person with data is requested to call the incident place on 020 8345 3865. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

