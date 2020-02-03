Dauphin County imagines the future of the 411 hectare Detweiler Park

MIDDLE PAXTON TOWNSHIP, PA. – On February 3, the Dauphin County heads of state held the first of four meetings about the future of Detweiler Park property that had been in their families for generations.

“It always warms my heart to see families with their dogs up here, to see children who enjoy it the way I did before,” said John Detweiler.

The park continued to develop thanks to a $ 75,000 grant from the Department of Nature Conservation and Natural Resources and related funding from the county.

“When we talk about park development, it’s about whether it’s a passive park where you hike, maybe mountain biking or more active games like baseball,” said Carl Dickson, director of the Dauphin County Department of Parks and Recreation ,

Dozens attended the meeting in the Dauphin County Conservation District, where they brought up ideas such as playgrounds, bike paths, toilets, and Adirondack chairs. Several community members spoke out for the preservation of the country and its ecosystem.

“I wouldn’t want this to be destroyed,” said Linda Ruddle of Paxtang. “It is a beautiful natural resource that we have here.”

The landscape architects responsible for the project said that the site would also be used to study wildlife. Cameras have already been installed to see what types of animals live there.

The next public meeting is scheduled for Monday, May 11th