Dauphin District Attorney Fran Chardo warns residents of bail fraud calls

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. Dauphin District Attorney General Fran Chardo has a warning for local residents: be vigilant when calling on bail.

Chardo says this scam resembles a scam that recently told call recipients that they were fined for not having a jury.

The authorities believe that the same group is likely to be involved in bail fraud attempts.

In this new scam, police say a local resident received a call from someone who incorrectly claimed to be from the Dauphin County Courthouse.

The caller informed the resident that his son had been arrested on DUI and other charges after an accident that injured the son.

The caller pretended to hand the father over to a public defense attorney, who claimed he could provide a “lawyer guarantee”.

Then the father was instructed to go to a pharmacy and buy a gift card or money gram to transfer cash to the callers over the phone.

The police received a report on the call and began an investigation.

They say the callers are using fraudulent numbers to carry out the scams and remind residents that courts do not request money transfers over the phone.

According to the authorities, you can contact the Dauphin District Attorney’s Criminal Police Department at (717) 780-6200 if you have information about these bail fraud cases.

