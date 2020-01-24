Davante Adams’ urge to be great has become an “obsession”.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) Davante Adams is obsessed with being great.

The Green Bay Packers wide receiver was not a five-star recruit. He wasn’t the biggest, fastest, or sportiest. He was a football player late in his high school career.

But the two-time pro bowler has emerged as Aaron Rodger’s top option and is only one win from his first Super Bowl. Adams and the Packers will meet the San Francisco 49ers at Sunday’s NFC championship game, just a few miles from his hometown of Palo Alto, California.

“I’m not trying to freak out,” said Adams on Wednesday. “But I mean we’re all excited here. This is a great opportunity. We understand what lies ahead.”

Adams, who had two touchdowns last Sunday in the NFC division round and had a playoff record of 160 meters in a win against the Seattle Seahawks, now has to become one of the top defenders in the NFL and one of the league’s best cornerbacks put.

“Well, I mean, it doesn’t really change,” said Adams when he faced Richard Sherman. “He is definitely a great player and people have talked a lot about whether he fell away or not and I don’t see that.” I see that he is still the same and is still doing plays. “

Sherman’s 35 interceptions since joining the league in 2011 are the most active players in that period. The 31-year-old wants to make his third Super Bowl appearance after being one of the key characters for the Seahawks’ successive Super Bowl appearances in the 2013 and 2014 seasons. Although Sherman’s resume is longer than Adams’, the respect between the two is mutual.

“He is very good at beating men’s reporting,” said Sherman. “When guys who are difficult to deal with because of their speed, feet, size and hands, it is difficult in the zone. They have a good quarterback who gets the ball in the right place. Davante is definitely her best guy beating man against man. “

What makes Adams special is his release from the crowds. It is a skill that he acquired in his years as a basketball player and that he works tirelessly every day to master.

“I would say obsession is a good word for it,” he said. “… I don’t know at what point exactly that happened, but when I realized that I could lose people at the border and basically drive a flight route, I thought this was the way to go. ” So I just invested a lot and obviously made it a large part of who I am as a soccer player. “

Since Green Bay designed Adams from Fresno in the second round in 2014, the 215-pound 6-foot-1 pounder has been one of Rodgers’ third or fourth option behind Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb the best productive passport in the league. Adams was on pace for his second consecutive season at 1,000 yards before a four-week lawn toe injury to the Eagles paused him for four weeks. Adams ended up with 997 yards.

Rodgers said that Adams has changed the most in the past six seasons because Adams has used his mind to his advantage.

“Because he has been doing certain plays throughout the year in which he and I have talked after the game either on the sidelines or in the locker room, and he will be performing certain plays from previous games or from earlier years,” said Rodgers.

Adams said the recall had just come in time. He remembered a game last season against the Cardinals when the two teamed up for a 13-yard touchdown in the back of the end zone after Rodgers gave Adams a simple point.

“In my opinion, if you have a certain number of repetitions under your belt, you will be able to read each other’s body language,” he said.

The Packers will need more than body language to defeat a 49ers team that dominated them 37-8 in week 12. The one-sided defeat was the worst of the season at Green Bay. San Francisco will no doubt try to take Rodgers number 1 option.

“They need to understand what they’re going to try to do to us, and obviously taking 17 is top of the list because he’s so talented,” said Rodgers. “So we have to find ways to bring football to him. The best offenses we’ve seen over the years are that you can still find a way to get the ball to your companion.”

Adams already has 18 tickets for the Sunday game to accommodate family members and friends who will be present. But he said there is no pressure for him to perform well.

“The pressure is really on them,” said Adams from the 49ers. “They went out there and dominated us in the last game and we didn’t do business as much as we should have. From here it is only as far as we do. … It just wasn’t a good show, so we got that, that feeling, in a nutshell and we’re ready to turn it into something great. “

–

Follow Keith Jenkins on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MrKeithJenkins

–

Other AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL