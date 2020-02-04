Dave Allen explains Terri Harper for the “woman Katie Taylor has to beat” and predicts that she will be queen for pounds in the coming years

On Saturday evening Terri Harper will challenge the reigning champion Eva Wahlstrom for her WBC world featherweight title.

The 23-year-old is facing the task of dethroning a 16-year-old Finnish veteran. However, she will have no problems if you want to believe her fellow countryman Dave Allen.

Dave Thompson / Matchroom

Terri Harper already has the IBO belt in hand and will now fight for the WBC world title

Heavyweight Allen will appear on the same show as Harper in Sheffield this weekend and appears to be as interested in her fight as he is in his own.

The likeable “White Rhinoceros” told talkSPORT.com: “Terri lives down the street from us, she is in the next village from me.

“Pretty woman, the nicest woman ever, just a pretty girl.

“I’ve known her since she was about 12/13 when she started boxing. I was in the gym.

“I think I was an amateur boxer back then. She was a great amateur, she had a break from the game.

“We work out in the same gym. I am lucky enough to see her train twice a day and she is a fantastic fighter. “

Dave Thompson / Matchroom

Harper goes into the electoral battle with 9-0

Although Harper had taken four years to box to focus on her studies, she had been inspired by Katie Taylor’s professional journey to sports.

The Irish Olympic champion signed with Eddie Hearn in 2016 and has been world champion with two weights since then.

Harper is also working with Hearn now, and a meeting between the two could well come to fruition in the future.

Dave Thompson / Matchroom

Trainer / manager Stefy Bull has been guiding Harper since she was 11

Allen concluded: “I honestly believe she will be the woman Katie Taylor will beat, she is so good.

“And I’m not just saying that I’ve never seen a stronger person in my life because she’s down the street. She’s so strong, she’s so athletic.

“I support her in beating every super featherweight in the world. I think she will also beat every lightweight in the world.” I really think it’s so good.

“She is 23 years old, I think in three or four years she will be the best boxer in the world.”