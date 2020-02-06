Dave Allen has no intention of slowing down his career before returning home

World Boxing News 02.06.2020

Rob Mark Robinson

Dave Allen plans to keep distance with Dorian Darch this weekend, although his opponent is usually knocked out in the first two games.

‘The White Rhino’ is back after a painful loss to David Price last July and hopes to get a lap before moving up in class.

Allen’s words will not be encouraging to those who hope that he will work for the British title class instead of targeting the big names.

“I made the mistake of doing 100 percent of two fights in a row. So I build up my strength and endurance and really put on weight again, ”Allen said on Wednesday at Sky Sports open training.

🗣 “What I can do is not certain yet.” @ Davidthewhiter1 is back against Dorian Darch this Saturday. He says he is heading for bigger fights in the summer.

Allen See everyone live this Saturday from 7 p.m. on the # BrookDeLuca bill in the Sky Sports Arena pic.twitter.com/3DJXtmwQpz

– Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) February 5, 2020

“It’s a six-round fight against an opponent that I should flip on paper. Ideally, I want to do six rounds with my feet and my brain and I won’t look for the knockout. I want to box. I want to be in the ring and get a feel for it. “

Allen added: “Until (I upgrade) all are building blocks.

“That will be the difficult part, the ring race and getting used to it again. Also the fear of the fight.

“They are building blocks. We chose an opponent who we believe is the right one at the right time.

“I will use my brain. I have never really used my boxing skills – I have great boxing skills because I have always felt the pressure. On Saturday I hope to use my boxing skills and shock a few people.”

“I have more than met expectations regarding the headlines at The O2 and numerous pay-per-view appearances.” But I only showed 20 or 30 percent.

“What I can do is not certain yet. I’m not sure if it will ever come out at night. Maybe I’m not made to perform in front of crowds. “

FUTURE

Allen’s words will not be encouraging for those who are concerned about his mental state after losing to David Price.

The defective ten-round player saw Allen get into a bad situation and finally take the time to improve on social media.

Saturday will be a victory unless there is a catastrophe, but Allen appears to be considering running before he can run again.