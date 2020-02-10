Dave Allen opponent Dorian Darch is swinging on ‘fight fix’ claims

World Boxing News 10/02/2020

Heavyweight Dorian Darch has responded to several allegations from fans advocating a possible deal with Dave Allen on the end of the fight.

Allegations were made on social media after Allen worked two rounds against Darch before he came into being.

Some examined betting patterns for the fight and came to the conclusion that something was wrong with the end of the clash.

The fact that Adam Smith, Head of Boxing at Sky Sports, confirmed that the two had met at the hotel before the fight didn’t go well with opponents.

Allen ended the fight with Kell Brook against Mark DeLuca in Sheffield with little fuss.

Darch has since responded to these shock statements from fans regarding the competition.

Fix – if so, I want a bigger cut – twitter beauties x pic.twitter.com/FQc7Mo7JQP

– Dorian darch (@dorian_darch) February 8, 2020

“I’m not limited to answering half of them. If they speak properly and reasonably, I answer. I looked back and was stupid not to go down on the left hook, let alone goad it and get up,” said Darch ,

“I’m just saying that a better man beat me fairly and fairly, and I’ve tried. Boxing is my vacation fund, but I always try.”

BEGINNER

Regarding the criticism that Allen deviated from a duel with David Price against Darch, who had lost seven in a row, the Welsh said: “So if you just try to explain that you lose badly, you become like one again Newbie matched.

“Fix? – If so, do I want a larger cut?

“Whatever happened this weekend, I was introduced by David Diamante as Dorian” Dark Fruits “Darch. (Someone) Who I interviewed before. Why are American ringtones used without speaking to them when he was like a fec sound?

“So I was wrong and was caught by a better man. Back to building streets and houses (on Monday).

“How would you have taken the first left hook from a boxer made of 19 stones? – (I don’t just hate to ask.)

“(It’s hard to get your head around when you wake up black and blue, (that) people think you fell over. I just let it go over my head,” he added.

Allen has already been defended by world champion Billy Joe Saunders, who interviewed those who believe “The White Rhino” would be involved in such an event.

The 27-year-old is back in the profit column after a few months. Allen can now continue with his pursuit of a British title.