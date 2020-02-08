Dave Allen shoots two rounds, explodes and ends his comeback in three rounds

World Boxing News 08/02/2020

📸 Dave Thompson

Heavyweight Dave Allen is back in the victory column after defeating Dorian Darch in the third round of the apparently uncomfortable duel.

“The White Rhino” worked around the ring and temporarily dropped his watch. Then he came to life after a second to do the job.

Easy work for everyone who is looking for a chance for the Lonsdale Belt in the near future after a difficult time.

Allen was badly beaten by David Price before going through some dark times in 2019. Back and rejuvenated, Allen was able to fight for the vacant British title after Daniel Dubois or Joe Joyce were released after completing their April fight.

Martin J Ward went on to shoot his way to a super featherweight title with a dominant victory over Jesus Amparan.

Born in Brentwooder won the spin with five wins and a triumph of 100-88 points. He immediately signaled his intention to fight for a world crown.

UK welterweight hope Anthony Tomlinson came closer to a crack on a house belt when Stewart Burt failed in the eliminator on lap nine.

Tomlinson won his twelfth fight in the paid ranks. The 28-year-old can expect to jump into the British or Commonwealth title in 2020.

DIXON

Billy Joe Saunders protege Donte Dixon Did the job in four rounds against Eduardo Valverde.

Dixon can now boast a 3-0 record after taking a second career break because of a rush against the ropes.

Super Middleweight John Docherty with a slight victory over a high-class and dwarfed Pablo Mendoza pushed to 8: 0.

Docherty did the job at the end of the first round. Realistically speaking, Mendoza should never have been there.

In the opener, Callum Beardow won a routine point decision 40-36. Beardow is now 2-0 cruiserweight.

