Dave Allen weighs 20 pounds heavier than David Price fight with COAT ON

World Boxing News 02.07.2020

Rob Mark Robinson

Heavyweight Dave Allen gained a whopping £ 262 on Friday and switched before Doncaster De La Hoya returned to the ring.

The last time Allen left David Price, he campaigned for a high-profile battle that turned into a nightmare at The O2.

Price just had too much skill for the York shireman. And paired with its size and big blows, the Liverpool player hit ten lumps against Allen.

Concerned fans used social media to let everyone know about their concern about the loss, which caused the 27-year-old to go through some dark times.

A comeback in October was canceled because it was considered too early for everyone to start again. Now Allen has the opportunity to get back on his bike in familiar terrain.

Allen travels to Sheffield on Saturday evening to deal with Dorian Darch over Kell Brook’s clash with Mark DeLuca.

Almost two stones prevailed when Allen was wearing a coat and apparently had his pockets full.

Things were just getting difficult … david @ davidthewhiter1: 18st 10lbs 14oz @ dorian_darch: 17st 6oz

Watch live: https://t.co/pAE2KbA9Ke pic.twitter.com/4kkpZM0wkA

– Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) February 7, 2020

WEIGHTS

4:30 PM DOORS – 4:45 PM FIRST BELL

LIVE IN FRONT OF THE BELL

4 x 3 minute light heavyweight competition

CALLUM BEARDOW 12pcs 11lbs 8oz v PAWEL MARTYNIUK 12pcs 11lbs 5oz

(Sheffield, England) (Poland)

6 x 3 minute super middleweight competition

JOHN DOCHERTY £ 12.8oz v PABLO MENDOZA £ 12.11oz

(Edinburgh, Scotland) (Nicaragua)

5:50 PM LIVE ON SKY SPORTS FACEBOOK

4 x 3 minute super featherweight competition

DONTE DIXON 9st 4lbs 10oz against EDUARDO VALVERDE 9st 4lbs 3oz

(Sheffield, England) (Nicaragua)

10 x 3 minute eliminator for British & Commonwealth welterweight titles

ANTHONY TOMLINSON 10pcs 6lbs 10oz vs STEWART BURT 10pcs 6lbs 6oz

(Sheffield, England) (Glasgow, Scotland)

Rob Mark Robinson

19:00 LIVE ON SKY SPORTS

10 x 3 minute super featherweight competition

MARTIN J WARD 9st 6lbs 6oz against JESUS ​​AMPARAN 9st 4lbs 8oz

(Brentwood, England) (Mexico)

6 x 3 minute heavyweight competition

DAVE ALLEN 18st 10lbs 14oz v DORIAN THROUGH 17st 6oz

(Conisborough, England) (Aberdare, Wales)

12 x 3 minute IBF Featherweight World Title Final Eliminator

KID GALAHAD 8st 13lbs 3oz against CLAUDIO MARRERO 8st 13lbs 10oz

(Sheffield, England) (Dominican Republic)

10 x 2 minutes WBC & IBO Super-Featherweight World Titles

EVA SELECTION CURRENT 9st 3lbs 7oz against TERRI HARPER 9st 3lbs 10oz

(Finland) (Denaby, England)

12 x 3 minutes WBO Inter-Continental super welterweight title

KELL BROOK 10st 13lbs 12oz against MARK DELUCA 10st 12lbs 12oz

(Sheffield, England) (Massachusetts, United States)