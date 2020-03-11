Dave Bautista family tries to flick in the style of Dwayne Johnson

Actor-wrestler Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy, Spectre), certainly eyeing the impressive career path Dwayne Johnson, and this military comedy from experienced director Peter Segal (Get Smart, 50 First Dates) allows him to show off their bows and it will merge. Unfortunately, it is too tonally uneven and wildly unrealistic to achieve success as anything other than prahozhanaga popcorn.

(Insert) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pfAhQSz-j_o (/ paste)

Bautista plays Zheyzh Jay physically formidable, but somewhat careless CIA operative, which lowered the experienced boss (Ken Chen, giving is much less energy than he had when he passes on the game show The Masked Singer). Along with the enthusiastic but inexperienced specialist engineering Bobby (Flight of the Conchords’ Kristen Schaal), he was assigned to a dull work on the review of the widow of the deceased criminals (Paris Finca Henley of the sinner) and its super-bright nine year old daughter Sophie (Chloe Coleman Great little lie). Sophie quickly notices that their apartment had stopped, tears them and suspends with JJ: She will not tell my mother that they are being watched while he teaches her to be a spy.

It’s silly, but unpromising premise, which my spy can not resist complexity when JJ and The Executioner Fitz-Henley simultaneously become the subject. In fact, stretching in the middle, my spy feels more like a rom-com, than all the rest, as JJ gets the “Queer Eye-d” from the adjacent pair of gay couple and begins to shed its humble appearance emotionally. The scene in which George. J.. It demonstrates not entirely convincing dance moves to the Latin-trap Karditsa B “Like” seems designed to shamelessly spawning meme, but Bautista igrarna catches it.

Kristen rage and Dave Bautista in “My spies.” Credit: STX

Formulary? Perhaps, but this film will delight in the way: there is a decent twist to the end and ingenious plot in which Bautista and Coleman sent oil Flip, who is seeking to guess before the truck explosion. My spy enough thrills, spills and flight, to pass the time, and Bautista carries all possible, but do not combine their competing genre elements with enough flair to make it mandatory. Even in the most exciting, the film never makes you suspend disbelief and to invest in their characters. At least, Dwayne Johnson, nothing to worry about.

details