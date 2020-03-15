Dave & Buster’s in California Find Traffic Too Bad, Can’t Stop Still

exclusive

TMZ / Getty Composite

Dave & Buster’s is a place where kids and adults alike love to play – where, for the most part and in Cali, it does NOT close its doors to this point … but that could change quickly. .

TMZ speaks to at least 9 different & B locations from California, and all of them tell us the same thing … they don’t close the shop, but they find that traffic has been sluggish since wife week – part not even their own doing.

Most of us have been told by Dave and Buster that their local governments have been appointed to reduce the number of people they allow to build up to 100, including employees. In a nutshell, it seems like everything around the arcade / bar / restaurant is slow these days.

However, the shift workers told us that their habits had changed. Some locations tell us a few staff have been assigned the arrangement and training of the joint, from individual game stations and tables … to menus and packet packs.

Gavin Newsom’s update:

California Governor Gavin Newsom called for:

✅ Living alone at home 65 years of age or older and those with chronic conditions.

✅ Bars, Clubs, wineries, breweries are closed.

✅ Restaurants: Save 50% off pic.twitter.com/hFvD2FfeY7

– LGBT Feed Los Angeles (@lgbtfeedla) March 15, 2020

@lgbtfeedla

Of course, B&B appears to be one of many different locations around the state ordered to close the shop – whether it’s local to Los Angeles or anywhere else. governor Gavin Newsom on Sunday ordered bars and clubs to shut down.

And, when it comes to restaurants, he says they need to start changing their capacity by at least 50%. Elected for Mayor of L.A. Eric Garcetti – so it looks like the & B could be a hiatus, along with many other bar / restaurant locations.

Downtown Nashville is invincible. pic.twitter.com/BFIOzukFct

– Janna Abraham (@SportsPundette) March 15, 2020

@SportsPundette

The funny thing is … it feels like many residents are not listening to the health officials’ directive, because L.A. very good poppin ‘this weekend. Same goes for Nashville, too, obviously … viral video of a huge gathering at a bar there proves that some people don’t take coronavirus all that seriously.

Well, at least here in the Golden State … they aren’t a lot of places to go this week. The Governor’s Doctor’s order!