[dave-coldwell-on-likely-up-towards-tony-bellew,-leigh-wooden-comeback]

RINGSIDE 27/02/2020

📷 Simon Stacpoole / Mark Robinson

Dave Coldwell is adamant that Leigh Wood nonetheless has lots to supply boxing adhering to his agonisingly narrow defeat to Liverpool’s Jazza Dickens not too long ago.

The two featherweights engaged in a great battle in front of the Sky and ESPN cameras and their gripping battle for a area in MTK Global’s impressive Golden Contract last.

Regardless of the setback, Coldwell insists that Wood need to be happy of his initiatives.

“He gave it his all and you can’t ask for just about anything extra than that,” stated Coldwell. “It was a hard struggle among two exceptional fighters.

“You felt watching it that it was a combat amongst the two finest fighters in the level of competition.

“Leigh has been on a wonderful operate just lately and he was actually self-confident heading into this, but he came up in opposition to a superior lad in Jazza and it was not to be. Leigh will now have a relaxation and I’ll be hunting to get him back in the highlight afterwards.

“The huge fights are not more than for him.”

On heading up against his previous cost, Tony Bellew, Dickens’ manager, Coldwell included. “It was great to see Tony as he’s one of my superior mates and the pair of us have a ton of record collectively with anything we accomplished with each other.

“Be on a different staff to him felt odd as we’ve constantly caught jointly, but which is the beauty of boxing and the type of situation it can toss up.

“Jazza is in good palms with Bellew as a supervisor and I want them all the incredibly ideal transferring forward, but I do glimpse forward to making it 1-1 with Bellew somewhere down the line.”