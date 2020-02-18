[dave-drops-shout-out-to-‘everyone-in-south-london’-in-psychological-brit-awards-acceptance-speech]

We will use your electronic mail deal with only for sending you newsletters. Make sure you see ourPrivateness Observefor details of your data safety rights Invalid E mail

Dave despatched a distinctive concept to south London as he recognized the award for most effective album at the Brit Awards this evening (February 18).

The rapper picked up the gong for his variety one Uk document Psychodrama, which also won last year’s Mercury Prize.

And the 21-yr-aged made use of his time on phase to celebrate “everyone that comes from the put I appear from” and the “young kings and queens that are chasing their goals”.

He included: “I am no various from you.. I am just a dude. Every thing I’m saying is a fact: you can do something you place your mind to.”

The south London rapper collects his prize for the album Psychodrama

Earlier in the night at the O2 Arena, Dave also applied a general performance of his keep track of Black to make an emotional political statement.

A fiery general performance – including a new final verse – referenced the UK’s treatment of Meghan Markle, the Grenfel catastrophe and paid out tribute to the victims of the London Bridge terror assault.

He included: “The fact is our prime minister is a serious racist.”





In comparable type, Stormzy demanded “where’s the funds for Grenfell?” on the Brits stage two many years back.

This yr, Dave updated the lyric, saying: “Grenfell victims however will need lodging… And we nonetheless want help for the Windrush technology. Reparations for the time our persons expended on plantations.”

The Brixton-born artist has develop into the 2nd-at any time to pick up the greatest album Brit and the Mercury Prize for the similar document.

The only other act to do so were being Arctic Monkeys for their 2006 debut Regardless of what Men and women Say I Am, That’s What I Am Not.