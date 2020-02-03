Dave Mustaine from Megadeth is “100% cancer free”

Dave Mustaine says he is now “100% cancer free” after being diagnosed with the disease last year.

The Megadeth leader revealed that he fought against throat cancer in June 2019 and reported in September that he had almost completed his treatment.

During Megadeth’s recent show at SSE Arena Wembley in London, Mustaine told the audience: “About a year ago we were working on our new album in Franklin, Tennessee, and I started to feel some pain. I went to the doctor and he said, “Dave, you have cancer.” And I went, “Fuck! I have cancer.” And I was so shocked.

“At first I thought: am I scared? And then I said: “No. I’m damn pissed off. “We have stopped the record – we have stopped everything. I started treatment for cancer.

“It was 51 radiation treatments and nine chemotherapy and when it was all said and done, I would think every day:” I can’t bear not to play anymore, so I would pray.

“I know many of you know that I pray. I say that in Peace Sells. I pray every day. I say that in the song. I’ve said it since the second record.

“But I also thought about you every day. And I thought of my family. And I have this power of you. And I kept thinking about it. And on October 16, I went to the doctor and said, “You are 100% cancer free.” “

Megadeth started their European tour last month with Five Finger Death Punch and Bad Wolves.

After the first show in Helsinki, Megadeth bass player David Ellefson posted a message on social media with a photo of their set, saying: “This is a photo of tonight’s tour kick-off show in Helsinki – one filled with overwhelming gratitude from celebrate us for the return of Dave’s health, and the privilege for us to act for you again.

“The reality and weight of what had remained in balance during Dave’s cancer treatments in recent months really shone through during the Q&A at the pre-show VIP meet n greet and in every song we played on that stage.

“Life is a gift and our health is precious. Thank you for all the prayers and support for Dave and the Megadeth camp in recent months … they have certainly worked! ”

The tour continues tonight (3 February) in Berlin.

Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth & Bad Wolves 2020 tour

February 3: Berlin Max-Schmeling Halle, Germany

February 4: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

February 6: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

February 8: Oberhausen Koenig-Pilsener Arena, Germany

February 9: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

February 10: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

February 12: Warsaw Torwar, Poland

February 14: Prague Tipsport Arena, Czech Republic

February 16: Milan Alcatrazz, Italy

February 17: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

February 19: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

February 20: Budapest Sportarena, Hungary