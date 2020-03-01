[David Axelrod: SC Reveals ‘Biden Hasn’t Faltered’ So ‘Where’s the Path for Bloomberg Right here?’]

Former Obama advisor David Axelrod mentioned on CNN Saturday evening that Joe Biden’s significant South Carolina gain is a blow towards one of the rationales for Michael Bloomberg receiving in the race.

Bloomberg was not on the ballot in South Carolina tonight and is banking on undertaking very well on Tremendous Tuesday future 7 days.

After Biden gained, former DNC chair Terry McAuliffe endorsed Biden are living on CNN and mentioned other candidates must consider about dropping out. Right after he spoke, Anderson Cooper questioned Axelrod if there’s a path forward for Bloomberg.

“The full rationale of his candidacy was he desired to symbolize that heart-left wing of the social gathering and he felt Biden was heading to falter. That plan has absent awry now,” Axelrod said.

He ongoing:

“Biden has not faltered, and as lengthy as Biden is competitive in this race as he apparently will be now, where’s the route for Bloomberg listed here? My guess is he’ll go through Super Tuesday, but I really don’t imagine he has television adverts scheduled right after Tuesday, and I assume he and his group are gonna have to have a challenging discussion if Biden’s momentum carries on on Tuesday.”

You can enjoy over, via CNN.