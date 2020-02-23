[david-ayres-wins-as-ebug-of-carolina-hurricanes,-twitter-goes-insane]

Saturday was the 40th anniversary of the Wonder on Ice, one particular of the most not likely sporting feats of all time. Probably it was ideal, then, for some hockey magic to take location.

The Carolina Hurricanes ended up pressured to provide emergency backup goalkeeper David Ayres in Toronto just after the injuries of James Reimer and Petr Mrazek.

Ayres, a 42-year-old Zamboni pilot for the AHL Toronto Marlies franchise, came into reduction with eight: 41 remaining in the second period with Carolina foremost 3-one.

Twitter went into a frenzy reacting to occasions when hurricanes defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs six-three. Ayres completed with eight will save and the victory in his NHL debut.

This is how Twitter reacted to the 1st EBUG since March 2018.

I am all set to change unexpected emergency porter and zamboni driver David Ayres into an honorary citizen of North Carolina following currently being brave @Canes earn. Remarkable. – Roy Cooper (@RoyCooperNC) February 23, 2020

Roberto Luongo was impressed with the efficiency of Ayres.

Ayres has a lot more victories in Toronto than I smh – Strombone (@ strombone1) February 23, 2020

The Montreal Canadiens goalkeeper, Carey Price, could have experienced the day of the night time.

Me: "Did you listen to what transpired in Toronto?" Carey Selling price: "I heard that the Zamboni driver is likely to get the Vezina." – Аrpon Basu (@ArponBasu) February 23, 2020

On the other hand, it was not a excellent evening to be a Toronto Maple Leaf.