David Backes will not report to Providence

David Backes will not work his way back to the Bruins by playing for their minor league branch in Providence, that much was made clear on Thursday.

While the mystery continued to grow as to whether or not the veteran would report to the P-Bruins, who returned on Thursday to practice themselves after the American Hockey League All-Star break, Bruins issued a GM Don Sweeney statement that it would not happen.

“After talking to David, we agreed that it is in the interest of David and the Bruins that he is not currently playing in Providence. David is fit and able to play, but in order to retain all possible options for both David and the Bruins, we have decided that this is the best course of action, “said Sweeney.

The statement suggests that the relationship between the player and the team is as friendly as it can be today, with the team treating the highly regarded veteran with as much respect as he has earned during his career. Sweeney was traveling on Thursday and was not available for further comments or clarification, although coach Bruce Cassidy said the veteran had abandoned two weeks ago after playing in only 16 games this season that was marred by another in a series of concussions that he suffered with the Bruins, was not suspended. He is in the fourth of a five-year deal with an average annual value of $ 6 million and he will continue to collect that.

Although it is safe to assume that Sweeney had investigated the trading options for 35-year-old Backes before renouncing him, something else might erupt if the February 24 trading deadline approves. If they can move the contract, this will most likely cause some pain for the B’s. Last summer, the Maple Leafs had to give up a first round pickup to Carolina to let the hurricanes take over the final year of the contract from older veteran Patrick Marleau at $ 6.25 million. The “Canes then bought Marleau, who later signed with the Sharks.

If the B’s cannot move the contract, Backes can sit for the rest of the season and then the B’s can probably buy him out in the summer. If that were the case, it would cost the B $ 4 million against the cap next year and then another $ 1 million the following season. Backs can also retire, although it does not seem that this is the route he will follow.

Regardless of the direction this is taking, it is quite clear that Backes played his last game with the Bruins, if this had not already been the case.

Since the day he signed the $ 30 million five-year deal in the summer of 2016, it was possible that this would not go well. He had played a tough, rough style during his career and it seemed that it was taking its toll on his late career in the St. Louis Blues, for whom he was a beloved captain.

But although Backes may not have given all the cents of the deal, he was not a classic bust. In his first two years he brought his more vocal style and added it to the already strong leadership group, bridging the gap between the older veterans who had won a Stanley Cup in 2011 and some of the younger players who entered the system such as Sean Kuraly and Brandon Carlo. He was very much a part of the rebuilding of the B-on-the-fly when the team returned to the play-offs in 2017 after a two-year break.

However, last year his role with the team became less prominent. He endured his first healthy scratch while Brown sat down intermittently. However, he was not completely ready. His bet in the line-up in Game 2 of the first round against Toronto helped to reverse that series. He also made positive contributions in the series victories over Columbus and Carolina. However, he was a healthy scratch in Games 6 and 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals against his former team, which was a bitter pill to swallow.

Still, with his chance to get a permanent place in the line-up for this season as a long shot, Backes went back to work in the summer, hiring a new skating coach and looked somewhat reborn in the preseason.

But on November 2, he suffered a concussion in a frightening collision with Scott Sabourin of Ottawa. Backes himself was considering retiring the last head injury before asking for a different opinion from a Detroit specialist. After that visit he felt comfortable enough to continue playing.

In his first match on December 1, after missing a month of concussion, he scored the winning goal in Bruins’ 3-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens. But he only played seven games for the B’s, six of which saw less than 10 minutes ice age. With his hefty salary that he spent most game nights on the ninth floor, it was clear that the situation could not continue.

But although the end was not a storybook, Backes left its mark on this team.

“It is clear that the situation, respectfully, I will not comment on because I do not know (all details),” said Patrice Bergeron. “That said, he clearly had a huge impact, on and off the ice. I learned from the ice, the way he treated himself as a leader, so we all learned from him. We are good friends and we wish him all the best. “