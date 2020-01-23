David Balfour appointed Vice President of Tribe Global

David Balfour has been named Vice President of Tribe Global, leading the network’s initiatives for 2020.

In his new role, Balfour will primarily lead the ever growing Tribe Global partnerships and work with teams around the world to support the network’s growth strategy and diversity ambitions in existing and emerging markets.

He said: “The Dubai Expo 2020 offers us the perfect opportunity to bring all our member agencies and business partners together for our annual Tribe Global Meeting and our TribeOPEN event. This provides us with a great platform for disruptive and innovative thinking and paves the way for an exciting future for our network ”.

Balfour has more than 20 years of creative experience with a success story in the areas of brand strategy, experience marketing and content creation. After founding Lightblue, his own agency in Dubai, 12 years ago, he led it through exponential cross-industry growth, namely; Sports and entertainment, beauty and luxury, automotive and financial services.

Prior to this role, Balfour has been a key member of Tribe Global for the past five years.

Ian Wright, Managing Director of Tribe Global, said: “David was a great addition to the board and brought new thinking and insights to our discussions. David also runs the fantastically successful Lightblue, which is one of the most frequently discussed topics in the field of experience marketing worldwide. “

The appointment will follow shortly after the announcement of Lightblue’s first international office in Los Angeles, California, USA.

// Presented in this article