David Beckham’s Inter Miami scored the first MLS goal but fell to the second straight loss

Inter Miami’s Lewis Morgan reacts after missing an opportunity against DC United

David Beckham’s Inter Miami scored his first goal in the MLS, but he couldn’t stop them from falling to a 2-1 loss to DC United.

Rodolfo Pizarro opened the scoring for Inter Miami in two minutes and thought they had added a second but the goal was dropped by VAR due to a Roman Torres handball in the accumulation.

They suffered a new blow moments later when Torres was dismissed, meaning Inter Miami had to play the remaining 36 minutes with 10 men.

Things went from bad to bad when Inter Miami when Yamil Asad tried from the penalty spot after Edison Flores went down in the area.

DC United’s Yamil Asad celebrates his goal against Inter Miami

The change was completed two minutes later when Frederic Brillant hit the DC United winner to punish Beckham for the loss.

The former England captain’s new squad has no point following the consecutive defeats of its first two games.

Henry & # 39; Montreal in the hands of Dallas

Dallas influence of Thierry Henry was tied by Dallas

At Toyota Stadium, FC Dallas came from behind to tie 2-2 with Thery Henry’s Montreal Impact.

Maximiliano Urruti opened the scoring in the 59th minute for Montreal against his former club and doubled the lead with his second game nine minutes later.

However, Zdenek Ondrasek drew one for the performers seven minutes from time and in the sixth minute of detention, Ricardo Pepi, 17, batted to get a point at Dallas.

MLS Overview…

Somewhere else, Minnesota He made two wins out of two with an exciting 5-2 win against Earthquakes of San José.

Kansas City Sports enjoyed a sharp 4-0 win Houston Dynamo.

New England Y The fire of the precursor He split the spoils at Gillette Stadium after a 1-1 draw.

Meanwhile, Colorado Rapids made two wins out of two with a 2-1 score against Orlando City.

Younes Namli opened the scoring in the 64th minute, but Orlando equalized with less than ten minutes remaining through Christopher Mueller.

However, the Rapids got a last-minute winner when Drew Moor headed home.

1:24 Check out the best intentions of the first MLS action weekend, with a great chip from Carlos Vela of Los Angeles FC

The true salt lake Y New York Red Bulls they continued their unbeaten start to the season, with a 1-1 draw at Rio Tinto Stadium.

Atlanta United He made two wins out of two, defeating FC Cincinnati 2-1.

Ezequiel Barco crossed Atlanta before former Fulham and Bournemouth midfielder Emerson Hyndman doubled the lead.

Cincinnati made one with Yuya Kubo, Brad Guzan, on the wrong foot, but Atlanta held on for the win.

Defending champions Sounds of Seattle saved a counter point Columbus crew after a 1-1 draw at CenturyLink Field.

LA Galaxy they remain unbeaten in their first two games after losing 1-0 Whitecaps of Vancouver.

Finally, Toronto they got their first win of the season thanks to a 1-0 win New York City FC.

