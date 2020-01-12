David Bowie remembered the fourth anniversary of his family death

Loading...

On the fourth anniversary of David Bowie’s death on January 10, 2016, honors were paid from around the world, including the singer’s 48-year-old son, Duncan Jones, and nearly 24-year-old wife Iman.

Jones posted a photo of Bowie on vacation today on Twitter titled “Dad Relaxes Happily in the Australian Outback” and “Always Alive When He Is Here -> (Heart Emoji)”.

Father happily relaxes in the Australian outback.

I am the squatter in the back.

Always alive when he’s here -> ♥ ️ pic.twitter.com/A02jdnK2IO

– Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon), January 10, 2020

On Friday, Iman went to Instagram to commemorate her late husband with a photo of the two and a separate post saying, “Sometimes memories flow from my eyes and roll down my cheeks.”

She also shared a painting of a bird flying over the ocean as the sun goes down. She titled the artwork “Bluebird, January 10th” and added the hashtags “#BowieForever and #EternalLove” to the posts.

On the occasion of the birthday of the legendary rock star (January 8), an Amsterdam church published a special edition of “Life On Mars”.

His birthday was celebrated with chimes that were performed in the 17th century Zuiderkerk. You can see a clip of the performance below.

Only one 17th century church plays Bowie # Amsterdam pic.twitter.com/wYhkiriFGU

– Peter Gibbs (@PeterGWeather) January 7, 2020

It also became known that David Bowie was included alongside George Michael in the Oxford Dictionary of National Biography, a book that summarizes the life stories of the most influential people in British history.

The two musicians, as well as the legendary producer Sir George Martin, who was often referred to as “The Fifth Beatle” for his work with the Fab Four, are among 228 contemporary figures included in the latest edition of the book.

Bowie’s post says that “his greatest legacy was to challenge and exceed the gender boundaries of his youth.”