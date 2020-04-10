David Bowie’s Repetition 97 music video was released for the first time

The music video was finally released on David Bowie’s previously-released 1997 reprise of “Repetition.”

The video for “Repetition 97” is composed of clips of Bowie’s 1997 “Earth Tour” rehearsal, shot by Tim Pop in Hartford, CT. He pretty much has a few offset duplicate images of Bowie’s face with his characteristic shock from the late 90’s red hair.

Watch it below:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q96Tuk1q9L8 (/ embed)

“Repeat 97” is from the upcoming archival release of “ChangesNowBowie”, which collects nine previously unreleased tracks. Most of it was recorded during a special, mostly acoustic session at Glass Glass Studios in New York in November 1996.

They were then broadcast on the BBC to celebrate the singer’s 50th birthday in January 1997. “ChangesNowBowie” means the first time they will be widely available. It was supposed to come on the record store day next week (April 17), but its release postponed with the event on June 20. The collection will still receive a digital release from the April 17 original date.

ChangesNowBowie has been following Bowie’s many archival releases in the years since the singer’s death. In January, Parlophone Records released an EP “Is It Any Wonder?”, Which featured records of a similar period. The “I Can’t Read” 97 movie similarly consisted of rehearsal clips for Bowie’s 1997 “Earth Tour” and was shot by the Pope in Hartford, Connecticut.