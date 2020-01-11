David Bowie’s unreleased music comes in 2020

Loading...

In honor of David Bowie’s 73rd birthday, Parlophone Records announced Wednesday that they will release two collections of David Bowie’s rare and previously unpublished tracks. The collections will be released as a streaming-only EP and a natural album will be released on April 18, 2020.

The first song from the EP, Is It Any Wonder, is an acoustic version of “The Man Who Sold The World”. The track comes from Bowie’s ChangesNowBowie meeting, and its release marks the 50th anniversary of the song’s writing itself. The audio tradition was produced by Bowie, along with band members Reeves Gabrel and Mark Plati. “The Man Who Sold the World (ChangesNowBowie Version)” is available on all streaming platforms now.

CHANGESNOWBOWIE comes from the 9-track ChangeNowBowie meeting, which was recorded for radio and broadcast by the BBC for David's 50th birthday on January 8, 1997. The session features some of David's favorites from his own compositions and was produced by Bowie himself, Reeves Gabrels and Mark Plati. CHANGESNOWBOWIE was recorded and mixed at Looking Glass Studios in New York in November 1996 during rehearsals for David's 50-year concert at Madison Square Garden. Gail Ann Dorsey (bass, vocals), Reeves Gabrels (guitars) and Mark Plati (keyboards and programming) were accompanied by David for recording. CHANGESNOWBOWIE will release in limited quantities on LP and CD recordings for Record Store Day on April 18, 2020. The album cover will feature a portrait of David by renowned photographer Albert Watson, made in New York in 1996.

Parlophone Records announced in an Instagram post that the remaining five songs would be released on a weekly basis from January 17, 2020. Although the tracklist is not available for both collections, Parlophone said Is It Any Wonder? The EP will include unreleased versions of the Bowie list announced in the 1990s. Fans will also notice the same acoustic version of “The Man Who Sold The World” in the second track collection, CHANGESNOWBOWIE. The album of 9 songs will be available in limited quantities on LPs and CDs on Record Day (April 18).

CHANGESNOWBOWIE is a live meeting recorded in November 1996 at Madison Square Garden, New York. The album covers Bowie’s rehearsal for the next 50 years with band members Gail Ann Dorsey, Reeves Gabrels and Mark Plati. The songs featured at the conference are acoustic traditions of Bowie’s favorites such as “Aladdin Sane”, “Lady Stardust” and even a cover of Velvet Underground’s “White Light / White Heat”.

David Bowie died at the age of 69 on January 10, 2016. Since then, six live albums have been released and a Bowie paddle has been released each fall. No other unreleased David Bowie music for 2020 has been released at the time of writing.