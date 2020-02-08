David Byrne will return to Saturday Night Live later this month

David Byrne will be seen live on Saturday night – 31 years after his last appearance on the show.

The Talking Heads frontman last appeared on the show to support his debut solo album “Rei Mono”. This episode, which aired in 1989, was moderated by Woody Harrelson and saw Byrne perform two songs from his debut.

Byrne will appear on the show with comedian John Mulaney on February 29th. His appearance on the show will take place just two weeks after the end of his five-month residence on Broadway.

In the meantime, earlier this month (February 1), it was announced that Spike Lee will direct the film adaptation of Byrne’s “American Utopia” tour.

As reported in Deadline, the full-length adaptation of the live show – which NME praised as “the most ambitious and impressive live show ever” – will be released in 2020 and Executive will be produced by Byrne itself.

Byrne spoke in a statement about the film and said, “Pinch me. That couldn’t have worked better for this project.

“Directed and produced by Spike Lee – two socially committed teams, three, if you count us in the band, who come together for something that I think is moving, important and that nobody has seen before.”

Looking back at Byrne’s Broadway version of the show, NME said, “The lead single of the solo album that inspired the show is the strongest moment of the night. “Everyone comes to my house,” he explains, is a song driven by the fear that a party will get out of hand. It’s as funny as it is catchy, with a few classic Byrne isms… but when he saw it performed by a Detroit teenage choir, it became an inclusive hymn that turns fear into joy and celebrates the differences of humanity and whatnot we can always learn from each other.

“When the 12-piece band elaborates their version, the core question of the series arises about America that exists and America that exists could exist, are in limbo. We know which one we would prefer to live in. “