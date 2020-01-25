David Copperfield’s personal story Review: Dev Patel steals the show

Armando Iannucci said goodbye to the world of political satire in his most unlikely career step for some time – as long as Selina Myers (Veep), farewell to Malcolm Tucker (The Thick Of It) – and took his razor-sharp farewell. sharp pen for Charles Dickens. Fortunately, David Copperfield’s personal story is the most charming drama in years.

Iannucci’s modern version of a Victorian classic is an unexpected combination, but the cult satirist uses all of his trademark innovations and jokes. Instead of drastically reinventing the worn story of a boy whose father dies in childhood, he excels here by ensuring that she comes up with warm, inclusive humor and an ensemble full of stars that helps to make you happy to enliven potentially boring people. old fashioned story.

Dev Patel, who is now 12 years after his theatrical debut in Slumdog Millionaire, delivers his best performance in the title role so far. As a Copperfield, he skilfully embodies anyone who clumsily tries to master the challenges of upper class society and brings every ounce of his Hollywood charm into the role. A lot has been written about the film’s color-blind casting (Copperfield was white in the novel), but Patel’s exemplary twist proves why period dramas don’t have to be filled with the same faces.

Speaking of this, Tilda Swinton is brilliant in a surprisingly comical twist as Copperfield’s hippophobic aunt, while Hugh Laurie steals the limelight as Mr Dick, who is obsessed with dragons. Best of all, Ben Whishaw as Uriah Heep – Copperfield’s slimy opponent with a well-groomed addiction to cake. Most are rare or first-time Iannucci employees, but long-term fans who are concerned about a lack of humor shouldn’t be worried. The writer Death Of Stalin has a knack for combining comic actors with whipping scripts – and this is used here with great effect. In an early scene, Copperfield, still immersed in the horrors of the Victorian workhouse, is informed of his mother’s death. Far from the predictable shattering moment, it unexpectedly turns into a few minutes of somber, awkward awkwardness.

Despite all of its quirky, old-fashioned appeal, there are also some modern issues that need to be explored. The scenes in which Mr. Micawber (Peter Capaldi) fights the bailiffs may be played for a laugh, but his efforts to keep a roof over his head feel depressingly relevant almost 200 years later. The same applies to the wise division of the film into classes. Here Iannucci examines the growing financial disparities in society. As the gap between rich and poor continues to widen until 2020, we have to ask ourselves whether the joke is really with us.

Ultimately, literary purists are not deterred and the spirit of Dickens’ character is preserved. But that’s not an awesome remake. Instead, Iannucci took over the best parts of the novel and wrote an important story for a brand new generation of Dickens lovers who have worked on a new career path. In Malcolm Tucker’s words: “Job fucking done!”

