David Cormack: ecocidal maniacs – NZ Herald

There is no debate. Between the overwhelming majority of the scientific community who agree, the fires in Australia and the floods in Indonesia, if you don’t accept climate change is something we need to work on now, then you’re not a skeptic or a denial, you’re intentionally neglecting.

I know some people have been arrested for arson in Australia, but that’s not the point. It is not at all that the fires started in Australia, it is the size, severity and duration for which the fires burn. This is what climate change has done.

We are not discussing gravity. It is also a scientific theory. Anyone who says “oh I just want to hear all parties. I want to have a debate about this” is lying. The debate suggests that someone is willing to change their mind. People who want to debate climate change are not willing to change their minds, they just want to throw nonsense. They now represent a danger to society.

In addition, there is nothing to debate. There are no opinions, there is an established science.

In addition, the entire line of arson came from certain Australian media outlets owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp, a media company that appears to be very well propagating propaganda that will cause the death of humans and animals around the world. It turns out that Rupert Murdoch also sits on the strategic board of an oil company called Genie Energy. But I’m sure it’s just a coincidence.

There are records of fossil fuel companies knowing that climate change has been a real problem for decades. And yet, these same companies have continued to feed an oil-dependent planet as their reckless pursuit of profits comes at the expense of the very planet on which we live.

Politicians around the world are expressing skepticism about climate change. Oh, they may not say bluntly “I don’t think climate change is real”, but they will dress it up. They could say that “the climate on earth goes through cycles and has lasted forever, it’s not artificial, it’s just the natural cycle”. Or they could say “yes, there is climate change, but we must not be in too much of a hurry to do anything if it is done to the detriment of our economy”, or they could even say “we are too small to have a real impact on globalization ‘climate change, we have to be a quick follower, not a leader. “

Imagine if Michael Joseph Savage had adopted this approach to send New Zealand troops to help fight during the Second World War. “Oh, the New Zealand army is far too small to make a meaningful contribution, let’s just wait and see what happens first.” But no, we were there alongside Great Britain when war was declared on September 1, 1939.

Oddly, the Venn diagram of people who would support more New Zealand military “contributions” and those who would disagree that human-made climate change requires action now would have a lot of crossovers.

There are groups of people who have to face the consequences of not doing enough to leave our children and grandchildren a planet to live in, or at least a planet that doesn’t look like Mad Max Fury Road. I don’t want my 18 month old daughter to grow up in a worse world than the one I lived in. We should aim to leave a better life behind for the next generation. This is what the so-called “bigger generation” did, but then the baby boomers came and said to themselves, “I have mine, everyone.”

The leaders of these 100 companies responsible for 70% of harmful emissions, the politicians who refuse to do anything significant to fight climate change and the media which knowingly spread dangerous lies and false information about it must stop . These ecocidal maniacs must face consequences for their actions by bringing us to the point where we are now, and they must be prevented from doing more damage.

We can look to indigenous peoples around the world who seemed to have respected and treated their lands much better than the way colonization had exploited them.

It is not a question of freedom of expression, it is not a partisan political question, it is a question of security for our children. Yes, our economy may suffer from decarbonization, but our planet and its life forms face a worse outcome. Do you prefer that we had a temporary slowdown in money or a permanent slowdown in life? In fact, I’m sure many of those who deny the seriousness of climate change would agree to a loss of life, as it is usually the poorest people who will suffer the most, and it seems that the wealthiest people be those who have the greatest interest in seeing no action against climate change.

Serious thought must be given to making inaction on climate change a crime against humanity. The pure capitalists argued that we must let the market decide, and well the market has decided and it has chosen profit rather than life. He made the wrong choice.

Let’s make 2020 the year when appropriate climate action started. Let’s make 2020 the year we choose our lives over the deniers and revisionists. Let’s make 2020 the year we decided to give future generations a chance.

