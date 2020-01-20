David Cormack: ecocidal maniacs – NZ Herald

COMMENT:

There is no debate. Between the overwhelming majority of the scientific community who agree, the fires in Australia and the floods in Indonesia, if you don’t accept climate change is something we need to work on now, then you’re not a skeptic or a denial, you’re intentionally neglecting.

