David Cormack: Political Crises – NZ Herald

COMMENT:

John Key was right. There is no housing crisis. But not the way he tried to get us started. There is a greed crisis. It is not a housing crisis.

Let’s start by naming things by their causes, not their symptoms. It’s an owner crisis. A private property crisis. People made choices that caused these crises.

Last year, the census revealed that there were just under 40,000 empty houses in Auckland. Some of them were being renovated so that they did not count in the problem of greed, but a number were “put in reserve”. Sitting there, lazily waiting for someone with enough money to pay the rent or the property. Until then, this house is a waste of unproductive potential.

No one is really sure how many people are homeless in New Zealand, but I think these 40,000 empty houses would comfortably house them. A fine can be considered for deliberately leaving empty houses.

However, there is no political will on the part of anyone in a position to do so. So we get confused with a bag of non-solutions that tinker around the edges of big social problems.

Last year, in Tauranga, a municipal by-law was passed prohibiting homeless people from sleeping or begging 5 meters from any reception or retail location. He was greeted with enthusiasm by national leader Simon Bridges who said that Tauranga city council had been “much, much too soft” on the issue and that “they should adopt the by-law and make sure it is applied and applied “.

This is a bizarre position to take: that homeless people should not be allowed in public spaces. Especially since these are the only spaces they can be, given that they cannot afford a private space.

The example of Tauranga is timely. The regulation is currently being revised and a decision is expected this month on the advisability of repealing it.

“Simon spent all of his time as a national leader chasing popularity,” said David Cormack. Photo / provided

Simon’s support for the settlement is not a surprise. It is a very popular settlement and Simon has spent all his time as a national leader seeking popularity. It is everyone’s disgust for the desperately needy that baffles me.

About 90% of people who read this are much closer to becoming desperately poor than to becoming obscurely wealthy. They say that you are only three paychecks missed from homelessness, and yet, as a group, we seem to be on the side of policies that benefit the wealthy far more than the poor.

There aren’t many billionaires supporting policies that benefit the needy, so why should we support billionaires? Jeff Bezos is my favorite plutocrat example. Bezos earns $ 150,000 US per minute. I say win and not win because most of Bezos’ money is earned on the backs of his workforce, a workforce that he and his company work very hard to prevent unionization. What is good for workers is not good for Bezos. To put the obscene wealth level of Bezos in perspective, every time you spend a dollar, it’s like Bezos spending $ 1.3 million.

This government has also not been very good at caring for the poor. He assembled a group to review the social protection system in New Zealand. He even called them the expert wellness advisory group, so you’d assume it was an expert group. Except when the group reported, suddenly the government was no longer as attached to its expertise.

READ MORE:

• Premium – David Cormack: polls never tell the real story

• Premium – David Cormack: the rise of green energy

• Premium – David Cormack: Crime policies don’t really help

• Premium – David Cormack: why Phil Twyford must leave the Cabinet

The number of things implemented following the report of the Expert Advisory Group on Well-being is not good. But that’s because these recommendations contained things like “increase the main benefits between 12% and 47%”. While this may be the right thing to do, it is not the most politically acceptable thing. This government preferred opportunity to decency. Where is the kindness policy?

The Green Party’s lip service to welfare reform has been more ridiculous than any other party. He made his trust and supply agreement with the government a condition for lifting the sanctions in the area of ​​benefits. Unfortunately, the benefit sanctions have not been lifted. The coalition has not honored this part of the agreement. Since the Green Party continues to support the coalition after such a central plank of the 2017 election campaign has been ignored, shows a lack of political will or courage.

We have a lot of difficulties in New Zealand. Homeless, people unable to buy houses, underemployed, hungry children. But these are only symptoms and we now call the attacks by their cause. We have a political crisis.

.