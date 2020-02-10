David Cormack: Political Crises – NZ Herald

David Cormack: Political Crises

COMMENT:

John Key was right. There is no housing crisis. But not the way he tried to get us started. There is a greed crisis. It is not a housing crisis.

Let’s start by naming things by their causes, not their symptoms. It’s an owner crisis. A private property crisis. People made choices that caused these crises.

“Simon spent all of his time as a national leader chasing popularity,” said David Cormack. Photo / provided

