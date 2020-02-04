David Cormack: Why the National Party and Simon Bridges took a stupid strategic step

COMMENT:

John Key. This is what Simon aims for. Key ruled out working with Winston Peters after the 2008 election, a move many say contributed to NZ First’s failure to return to Parliament that year.

Except when Key took his step, he did so from a position of almost total domination. Since he became leader of the National until the 2008 general election, there had only been two opinion polls showing the Labor Party before National. It was on 116 polls. At one point, National led Labor by 27 points.

Since Bridges was elected leader of National, National has led the Labor Party in 10 of the 17 polls. Above all, there has not been a single poll since the 2017 elections where National had more Labor and Greens together.

I imagine the thought here is that the voters of NZ First who may also be soft national supporters will now switch to National, knowing that there is no way NZ First will work with Bridges after the election. Except that I would risk that after Winston had chosen Labor and been in government with them for more than two years, these NZ First voters who love National have long since returned to National.

If it turns out to be a winning piece, then dinner is for me. Photo / Mark Mitchell

From a strategic point of view, timing doesn’t make sense either. Bridges should have excluded Winston as soon as he became the leader, which would have been the last show of courage and a clear sign of the type of government he would like to lead. Or done 8 weeks after an election.

Doing it now means that National will likely get a little bump in the immediate future that will collapse as the country remembers who Simon Bridges is. It must always be remembered that when Simon toured New Zealand to introduce himself to the country, it not only led to the horrible Jami-Lee Ross affair, but also to fewer people who love Bridges than before.

This move is also probably the most attention Bridges will get before the election campaign itself. By making this move, he made himself almost irrelevant. The irrelevance is the most damaging thing that can happen to a political leader. Remember Goff, and Shearer, and Cunliffe, and Little? All were not considered as men anywhere, Russel Norman was considered as “Leader of the Opposition” during this period. I guess it made opposition leader David Seymour?

And all that to win what? A perceived 3% of NZ First who is not really there to start?

It reveals serious flaws in Bridges’ judgment – and by National Party association – which is a real factor in deciding who you want to run the country.

National was more likely to lead the next government than Labor, but they have just extended them considerably.

If Simon is going to lead National to victory, he should at least be as good as John Key. Photo / provided

For Simon to become Prime Minister, National and ACT must vote before Labor, the Greens and the NZ First combined. Either or both of these parties must fall below five percent. The bridges may have been emboldened by the last One News poll in November of last year which had exactly this scenario. Labor’s latest internal poll actually left them alone to vote above National, and NZ First and the Greens above five percent, making Simon’s job herculean.

Another scenario is that a coalition of Labor and the Greens seems most likely, forcing some national voters to vote for NZ First to act as a hand brake on what Labor and the Greens could do. The move could actually increase NZ First’s vote.

Everyone I have spoken to on the government side has been quietly satisfied with this decision.

There is a long time between now and the elections, and Bridges may have played the game well. For that to happen, many things have to go in its direction, and it must be an activist’s hell he wants to campaign against one of the friendliest and most empathetic prime ministers we have had in a long time. If it turns out to be a winning piece, then dinner is for me.

This column was originally going to talk about the disastrous start to the year that Simon and National experienced after the end of 2019 at a relatively high level. The Labor party came out of the blocks with its infrastructure announcement that rewarded and gave space to its coalition partners, while undermining the road obsession for National. Then, the Serious Fraud Office laid charges on certain donations made to National. But now Simon has gone out and may have shot himself in both feet, his crotch and his face, so I didn’t even have to mention the other things.

If you think Simon is going to lead National to victory, he should at least be as good as John Key. And he will have to do that against Jacinda Ardern. Good luck, Mr. Bridges. Because you are not a Mr Key.

