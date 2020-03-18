David Crosby estimates his supporters attempted to roll joints

If the crisis continues coronavirus, David Crosby has found another way to pass the time – estimating their supporters attempt to roll joints.

Earlier this month, Crosby wrote Jeffrey Gutermanu tweet, telling him: “Jeff … I need to show how the twist hinge” after Guterman posted a photo of one of his efforts.

After that supporters from around the world responded by sending Crosby photos of their own creations, and soon began to consider Crosby attempts. “Looks like a snake that swallowed a ball of bowling” and “scattered and punished,” – he wrote in one tweet fans. “Nice work, I would have smoked it,” – he said to the other.

“This is a call,” Crosby said later about his system online reviews, before adding: “I was born for this.” Some effort – and Crosby reviews about them – below:

Jeff .. I need to show you how to braid https://t.co/zlUYlGd1Wk

– David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) March 5, 2020

Sorry … poor quality https://t.co/GbHXaWY1rs

– David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) March 18, 2020

Very clean … I would have smoked it https://t.co/dfHTV8DndV

– David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) March 18, 2020

Hard-working, but not aesthetic https://t.co/GbHXaWY1rs

– David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) March 17, 2020

Nice work https://t.co/YW7WQF8usD

– David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) March 17, 2020

Crushed and furious https://t.co/XcYWrPXDpL

– David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) March 5, 2020

Bad … looks like a snake that swallowed a bowling ball for https://t.co/pzI0z2pA6M

– David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) March 5, 2020

They certainly work, but as the art of lip they basically suck https://t.co/TtQu6oVFe7

– David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) March 6, 2020

Nice work I would smoke https://t.co/hVpmOPCm2D

– David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) March 13, 2020

This party, which is waiting for the event … .. beautiful, although it is the size of a small sex toy https://t.co/S0alwV6WYA

– David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) March 6, 2020

Legend of the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash is well known for her outspoken views and reviews on Twitter.

Turning to Stereogum last, Crosby explained his love of social media, saying: “I like to communicate with people I also like Facebook and Instagram, but I work best Twitter, because I’m a guy I like to communicate with people… to me it’s fun I do not answer questions if they are too dumb. “

He said: “I’ve got a problem, mind you I get problems, saying that Kanye West does not have the talent, and he is full of poses I get into trouble there, saying that Donald Trump – a walking area, explored the intellect, but… I’m having fun. “

Previously, Crosby shared the view of many artists, including the former frontman of “White Stripes” Jack White, who said: “As long as there was not really a great song.” He also showed that he was “not yet decided” with his father John Mist.

Elsewhere, he described the Iron & Wine as a “good and interesting” and called Jason Mraz “very talented cat.”