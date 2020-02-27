david-de-gea-could-be-axed-by-manchester-united-this-summer-season-with-dean-henderson-in-frame-to-turn-out-to-be-pink-devils’-new-no.one

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may well make a enormous connect with this summer time and Provide Manchester United’s 1st-decision goalkeeper David de Gea.

De Gea, the fantastic glovesman, has not been at his regular elite specifications this period however he continues to be rated as a single of Europe’s greatest keepers.

He has prolonged been connected with an Outdated Trafford exit amid desire from golf equipment this sort of as True Madrid and Juventus, but a clean contract penned last September tied De Gea down until eventually 2023.

AFP or licensors Could De Gea’s time with Manchester United be coming to an stop?

On the other hand, this contract might be minimize drastically quick as Solskjaer is taking into consideration cashing in on De Gea at the close of the season.

According to Target, the United manager is preparing a extensive-phrase rebuild and desires transfer cash – money which can be elevated by offering De Gea as he will need a hefty payment.

And for Solskjaer, the situation of losing this kind of a top-course glovesman barely matters as United will be able to connect with on Dean Henderson upcoming season when he returns from his loan spell at Sheffield United.

Henderson, the 22-year-outdated who gained his debut England senior contact-up last Oct, has been one of the Premier League’s standout keepers this phrase, preserving nine thoroughly clean sheets which ranks 2nd guiding only Nick Pope of Burnley and Liverpool’s Alisson.

Getty Visuals – Getty Henderson has been enjoying a good time – could he come to be Man United’s no.1 up coming time period?

He will return to Previous Trafford this summertime and is being primed to come to be United’s new no.1 – even though Solskjaer can simply call upon latest backup glovesman Sergio Romero if he considers Henderson not acceptable to be thrown straight into the blend at the start out of future time.

Interest remains in De Gea should really Solskjaer make the choice to flog him at the conclusion of the campaign, with the aforementioned Real Madrid and Juventus nonetheless keen. Paris Saint-Germain are understood to want the 29-12 months-old previous Atletico Madrid participant also.