david-de-gea-slip-up:-manchester-united-goalkeeper-helps-make-large-error-vs-everton-and-now-ranks-major-of-worrying-statistic…-together-with-jordan-pickford

David de Gea will not want to look at this back again!

The Manchester United goalkeeper built a huge blunder in Sunday’s match vs Everton to concede inside of the opening minutes.

Seemingly safe in possession with a number of passing alternatives, De Gea waited right up until Dominic Calvert-Lewin was drawn in and made the decision to thump the ball upfield.

Nevertheless, he smashed the ball straight into Calvert-Lewin and it bounced suitable into the again of the Manchester United objective.

Not a excellent sight for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the Man United enthusiasts, or De Gea himself.

And the blunder becomes even extra worrying when you consider this is not a just one-off for the formerly infallible glovesman.

Faults were being by no means section of De Gea’s recreation right up until his form dropped last season, but now he is making them with alarming regularity.

In fact, he ranks at the major of the list for most mistakes primary right to a aim given that the begin of the 2018/19 Leading League time.

His seven glitches would make him joint-initial in the position along with Newcastle’s Martin Dubravka, Bernd Leno, the Arsenal keeper, and a single other shot-stopper.

7 – David De Gea has produced seven mistakes primary straight to an opposition target in the Premier League considering the fact that the commence of previous period, the joint-most along with Martin Dubravka and Bernd Leno. Shocker. pic.twitter.com/WNoCTxhxds — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 1, 2020

But who is that remaining error-vulnerable goalkeeper?

None other than Jordan Pickford, who joined De Gea on seven blunders shortly just after the Spaniard’s early mistake.

A extended-array Bruno Fernandes strike appeared an quick save for England keeper Pickford, but he permit the ball fly by means of his arms and into the again of the net.

⚽️ Bruno Fernandes is just one of 2 players with 2+ the two objectives & assists in PL considering that the commence of February, with Robert Snodgrass pic.twitter.com/rrBiUq0RVA — Sky Sporting activities Statto (@SkySportsStatto) March 1, 2020

So, right after Everton took the direct by a goalkeeping mistake, they ended up getting rid of the direct for the reason that of the identical thing as effectively.

It is evidently not a day for the gentlemen concerning the posts!