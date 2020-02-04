David de Gea’s heir, Italian prodigy and other Kepa Arrizabalaga substitutes for Chelsea

One can say with certainty that the future of Kepa Arrizabalaga at Chelsea is currently gloomy.

Some blues fans believe the Spanish stopper has the potential to be world-class, others say it just doesn’t meet the standards required – especially given its high price of £ 71m.

Kepa has come under fire in recent weeks because of his appearances

Kepa was hired to succeed Thibaut Courtois after the Belgian left the club to move to Real Madrid.

But he fought for permanence during his brief stay in West London.

Sometimes he can fend off a parade, which really makes you think he’s a world champion, but in the next game he crosses and concedes what bread and butter would be for most of the league’s goalkeepers.

Due to his poor form, he finally dropped out in a Premier League game. Willy Caballero replaced him, but made a mistake that resulted in a goal against Leicester City.

According to numerous reports, Lampard plans to replace the former Athletic Bilbao stopper this summer.

But who could replace him? talkSPORT.com has identified five goalkeepers who could be hired for the bridge …

Mario Melchiot expects big things from Chelsea star Reece James

Nick Pope

The blues are said to be in the early stages of finding a replacement for Kepa, and scouts are writing reports of possible signings, but Burnleys Pope is a name that surfaced in early discussions, according to The Times.

The 27-year-old only played 59 top-flight appearances for Burnley, but was a star in a campaign in which Sean Dyches’ men had problems.

He has done enough to secure a job with Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad in 2018, and many are now asking him to replace Jordan Pickford at Euro 2020.

Pope would be a significantly cheaper option than Kepa, and Chelsea could see him as a comparable option that allows them to save money by investing elsewhere in the squad.

Nick Pope is supposed to replace Kepa with Chelsea

Dean Henderson

Another name associated with moving to Stamford Bridge is Henderson, which Sheffield United stopped.

The 22-year-old, who was borrowed from Man United, had another brilliant campaign for the Blades and would be the ideal choice for blues leaders in the long run.

Henderson and Alisson have had the most Premier League losses this season (9).

However, it is believed that the Red Devils see Henderson as a long-term successor to David de Gea on the web and would be reluctant to sell him to a top 4 rival.

Blade stopper Dean Henderson is on loan from Manchester United

Gianlugi Donnarumma (AC Milan)

It would be a considerable effort if AC Milan even considered letting go of its valuable Donnarumma possessions, but the club is keen to return to the European elite and may need to consider making money.

The Italian has been a regular at the Rossoneri since he was 16 and has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in Italy.

It feels like he’s been around for decades, but remarkably, Donnarumma is only 20 years old and if Lampard can seal a switch for the goalkeeper, it would be a real declaration of intent.

For at least the next ten years, he would play a key role in the lineup, and the entire team is confident of having him between the sticks.

AC Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma has been a regular player since he was 16

Andre Onana (Ajax)

Ajax goalkeeper Onana had noticed some solid performances for the Dutch team on the way to the Champions League semi-final last season.

The No. 1 Cameroonian joined the club from the Barcelona youth team in 2015 and helped him to the Europa League final in his first season.

Last season, the 23-year-old delivered some outstanding performances between the sticks, and after an impressive performance in Amsterdam, he was linked with a summer change to Tottenham.

He could be a great alternative for Lampard as he can handle his feet well and still has his best years ahead.

Onana has been a key figure for Ajax in recent years