[david-dobrik-&-natalie-mariduena-each-and-every-explain-their-relationship-in-one-sentence]

David Dobrik and his BFF/assistant Natalie Mariduena set their friendship to the exam!

In a new movie with Glamour, the two shared some enjoyment tidbits about each and every other, which includes how they fulfilled, and even commented on how they would define their romance.

David and Natalie have very long been rumored to be a couple, but continually shut down the rumors.

“The very best way to explain my partnership with Natalie would be like brother and sister,” David reported.

“Super enjoyable and extremely dynamic,” Natalie included by way of a giggle. “That’s a good term.”

David and Natalie stepped out together for a several trend shows all through New York Trend 7 days. See the pictures if you missed them!

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="280" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/kMLDScu1zD8" width="500"></noscript>

Go through More: David Dobrik Provides $25,000 to a Enthusiast in Have to have