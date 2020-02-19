[David Dobrik Provides $25,000 to a Supporter in Will need – View!]

David Dobrik is serving to out a lover in have to have.

All through a the latest vacation, the 23-calendar year-old YouTuber achieved a enthusiast named Kevin who asked David if he would help shock “the woman of his dreams” Melissa, who is also a huge fan.

The duo at first prepared to prank Melissa until eventually David uncovered that she was a 21-year-previous mother who worked a few work opportunities while using treatment of a ill dad or mum and heading to university.

Alternatively, David sat down with Melissa to get to know her and give her a surprise.

“I need to have introduced anything to give you! I have transform in my pocket. I’ll give you anything in my pocket. I have $25…Oh hold out, and a examine for $25,000!” David told Melissa.

Of class, there have been heaps of tears just after David‘s super kind gesture.

Observe it all go down in David‘s most up-to-date vlog…

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="281" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/HSBhv-TbIJM" width="500"></noscript>