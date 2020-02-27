david-dobrik-reveals-the-biggest-downside-to-his-work

David Dobrik would like to be taken significantly as a YouTuber.

The 23-year-old social media star claims the most significant draw back to his occupation is not currently being highly regarded by big market executives.

David states he’s generally let down looking at “the desire totally flutter away from the eyes” of more mature industry players once he suggests he’s a YouTuber.

“They’re like, ‘I loathe YouTube. YouTube is silly,’ due to the fact there is just so significantly material heading on for distinct people today and it is all mixed,” David told Paper journal.

He extra, “So people today really don’t get a incredibly optimistic experience when they are on it. The trouble with YouTube is if I want to check out a little something really serious, I can click on it, but in two seconds, I’m also going to be greeted with some video clip about some person stunning his kid with a baby cat. They get offended and discouraged.”

Despite some people’s destructive perceptions of YouTube, David claims that issues transferring ahead are “unchartered territory” and he has hope for the long term.

