David F. Sandberg Reveals New Storyboards For Zachary Levi’s ‘Shazam!’

Shazam! director David F. Sandberg unveiled new storyboards for the Zachary Levi movie.

Warner Bros. and DC’s Shazam! available followers a rather a lot more mild-hearted journey as opposed to past movies in the DC Prolonged Universe franchise. A person of the memorable times from the Zachary Levi movie included Billy Batson, acquiring just lately uncovered he could remodel into an adult superhero, using his newfound change-ego to order liquor at a advantage keep.

Now, Shazam! director David F. Sandberg has taken to his official Twitter account to share the early storyboards he drew for the aforementioned sequence. As Sandberg described, he rediscovered these illustrations even though going by means of his tricky travel.

You can check out the storyboards for the Zachary Levi film in the submit under.

Likely as a result of a challenging generate and located some of my Shazam boards. pic.twitter.com/t6eyxQ85SM

— David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 9, 2020

Right here is the formal synopsis for Shazam!:

We all have a superhero within us, it just takes a little bit of magic to carry it out. In Billy Batson’s (Angel) case, by shouting out a person word—SHAZAM!—this streetwise 14-year-aged foster kid can flip into the grownup Super Hero Shazam (Levi), courtesy of an historic wizard. Still a kid at heart—inside a ripped, godlike body—Shazam revels in this adult variation of himself by doing what any teenager would do with superpowers: have enjoyable with them! Can he fly? Does he have X-ray eyesight? Can he shoot lightning out of his arms? Can he skip his social studies examination? Shazam sets out to exam the limitations of his capabilities with the joyful recklessness of a baby. But he’ll have to have to grasp these powers fast.

Directed by David F. Sandberg, Shazam! stars Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Mark Potent, Jack Dylan Grazer, Grace Fulton, Faithe Herman, Ian Chen, Jovan Armand, Cooper Andrews, Marta Milans and Djimon Hounsou.

Shazam! is now offered on Electronic High definition, 4K Extremely High definition, Blu-ray, and DVD.

